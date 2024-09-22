7-Seater SUV vs 7-Seater MPV: Which is Better?

Top 5 on a new family’s shopping list is a future-proof vehicle. Buying a personal car is already difficult enough; buying one that has to remain relevant like 10 years in the future is Herculean.

Most families are usually torn between a rugged 7-seater SUV and a 7-seater MPV. Trust me, it’s not an easy choice.

Despite both options having desirable features, unfortunately, your lifestyle will play a huge part in determining which car will be your perfect match.

Whether you’re more of a camping-in-the-woods person or driving through urban streets and hopping across malls, we’ll break down the pros of each vehicle so you can get a clearer idea which one really suits your family needs (and wants).

Why Should You Get The SUV

SUVs have been around and popular for more than a decade. And for good reason. They’re sleek, efficient, and packed with family-friendly features. And every new model they bring out has been better than the last.

Space and Comfort:

One thing about SUVs is that they’re surprisingly roomy, especially the modern ones. I admit, they may not match the roominess of some MPVs, but the space they provide is quite a lot for most families.

The third row in SUVs like the Volvo XC90 or Audi Q7 are comfortable for kids and even adults during short trips. And there’s something elegant about stepping up into your car; that high ground clearance makes getting into the car very comfortable. That means no more backache from bending over just to take a ride.

Style and Image:

You’re going to love the SUV if you plan to be a cool mom. There’s this cool factor that comes with SUVs that tells people that you’re a responsible parent, but also a cool one. Almost like you could go shopping, conquer Mount Everest and still have your babies in bed by 9.

Performance and Versatility:

Despite looking stylish enough to make you look like a cool yet responsible parent, SUVs aren’t all showy. If you and your partner love road trips, and you want your kids to love road trips or outdoor activities, you have to pick an SUV.

Their engines are powerful enough to handle a load of complex tasks. Do you need to zip through traffic for an item at the grocery store? Done. Want to tow a camper for that getaway you planned all month? Check.

SUVs are versatile in the sense that they can handle city streets with the grace of a dancer and off-road trails or heavy-duty chores like an ox. They also offer all-wheel-drive drive so you can drive safely in any weather condition.

Why Should You Get An MPV

If at this point you’re sold about SUVs, you might have to chill a little and not count out MPVs just yet. These vehicles have a lot to offer to families that prioritize space and flexibility.

Spacious Interior:

Although some models of SUVs have undeniably incredible space, MPVs rule here. MPVs like the Kia Carnival and Chrysler Pacifica provide incredible, flexible interiors that can accommodate everything you need.

Sliding Doors:

You may be thinking this is just a gimmick for sales but trust me, they are incredibly helpful and practical. With sliding doors, your kids (along with their stuff) can get in and out of the car much easier, especially in tight parking spaces.

You don’t have to worry about your little ones making a scratch on the car parked next to you when they fling open your car door.

Fuel Efficiency:

Based on trends of past models, MPVs have a track record of being much more fuel-efficient than the competition. That means you’d save more on fuel and repairs even if you drop off and pick your kids up from school every day.

Tips for Making The SUV vs MPV Choice

1. Consider Your Daily Routine:

If the main thing you’ll be doing with your new vehicle is school runs and driving round the city, the MPV in all its practical glory is your best bet. If you’d often hit rough terrain, get an SUV.

2. Think Long-Term:

If you plan to own this vehicle for longer than a decade, you may need to factor in your kids age and height by then. An SUV will remain perfect for them up until they start to turn 15. Past that, it is better to buy MPV 7 seater.

3. Test Drive with the Whole Family:

Buying this vehicle should be a family decision. You’d do yourself a huge favor by bringing your kids out to the dealership to get a feel of any vehicle before you buy it. Check how easily they can get in and out, and how comfortable everyone feels on a longer drive.

Final Thoughts

Both 7-seater SUVs and MPVs have a lot to offer growing families. SUVs are perfect for making an image while still being practical enough to get the job done. Meanwhile MPVs are all practical, barely any style.

Whatever you decide, make sure you consider your family’s unique needs, preferences, and lifestyle. That way, your daily life would be much easier and enjoyable.