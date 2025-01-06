Pragmatic Play is one of the biggest players in the online slots industry, providing some of the most popular titles over the years. Since you are reading this, we assume you’ve either heard good things from your friends or you’re already a fan of games from this producer. For whatever reason you are here, let’s check out the best Pragmatic Play slots of all time.

Sweet Bonanza

Sweet Bonanza is one of the most popular casino games ever created, and for many slot lovers, the title is synonymous with the Pragmatic Play experience. Scatter Pays and tumbling reels allow this sugary-sweet 6×5 grid to create a cascade of winning combos.

The true magic happens in the Free Spins when Rainbow Bomb Multipliers increase wins by up to 100x! As well as this, Sweet Bonanza can deliver amazing rewards of up to 21,175 times your investment with the possibility for unlimited free spins. It also features a quite good return to player (RTP) of 96.49%.

Gates of Olympus

Gates of Olympus takes you to Ancient Greece and the legendary Mount Olympus in a vivid 6×5 slot adventure. Join the gods on 20 paylines where cascading symbols unveil Zeus’s blessings, including increasing multipliers, cascading reels, and a Bonus Buy option.

This has been one of Pragmatic Play’s most popular slots since its 2021 release, and there is good reason for it. It has a solid 96.5% RTP and a lucrative maximum win potential of 5000x. This slot features amazing graphics, harp and bell inspired music, and a free spins bonus for 15 free games.

Big Bass Splash

A top choice for free spins at online casinos, Big Bass Splash is a fishing-themed game with five reels and 10 fixed paylines. With a minimum stake of just $0.10 each spin, the game incorporates several randomly triggered elements that come into play in the Free Spins function.

You will get more fish symbols, Fisherman Wilds, three exciting modifiers, a starting 2x multiplier, and more free spins as you progress through the four levels. With a 10x multiplier, up to 58 free spins, and a fantastic 96.71% RTP, this can result in a maximum win of 5,000 times your wager.

Starlight Princes

Published in September 2021, Starlight Princess welcomes players into an anime-inspired realm bursting with fascinating elements and fantastic win potential. To boost your winning chances, the game offers scatter-triggered free spins, multiplier symbols, and an ante bet tool.

It has a 6×5 layout with 20 paylines that pay both ways, thereby offering lots of winning prospects. This slot presents interesting win possibilities combined with a 96.51% RTP, a 28.61% hit frequency, and a maximum prize of 5,000x your bet.

Sugar Rush 1000

Sugar Rush 1000 is a relatively new game, having launched as recently as in March 2024, but it has already become a Pragmatic Play hit. This 7×7 Cluster Pays slot follows the popular Sugar Rush and presents an even more appealing experience. Every symbol explosion doubles the multiplier places; possible multipliers reach an amazing 1,024x.

Sugar Rush 1000 offers full-on action and a maximum win possibility of 25,000 times your wager with free spins including sticky marked spots and multipliers. The game also shines with an exceptional 96.53% RTP, among the highest in the Pragmatic Play portfolio.

Wisdom of Athena

Wisdom of Athena is a fascinating slot inspired by the Greek goddess herself. This game boasts a unique six-reel, five-row layout including 20 paylines. You can experience the rich world of Greek mythology through this game’s stunning visuals and imaginative design.

This feature-rich slot has intriguing multipliers, scatter-triggered free spins, tumbling reels for successive wins, and an ante bet choice to increase your odds. Big wins are within reach with a competitive 96.71% RTP and a 27.03% hit frequency and a maximum payout of 5,000x your bet.

Curse of the Werewolf Megaways

Curse of the Werewolf offers a humorous take on the classic monster. The game is played on six reels with up to 46,656 ways to win beginning at just $0.10. Mystery symbols and two random base game modifiers—stacked symbols and guaranteed wins—trigger the exciting Free Spins feature.

During unlimited free spins, an exciting mechanic sees an attacking golden werewolf transform character symbols into high-value werewolf symbols, creating opportunities for significant wins. With an RTP of 96.5% this function can result in a maximum win of 40,976x your stake.

The Dog House

Meet the playful pups of Dog House, a 5×3 slot with 20 fixed paylines. These laid-back dogs greet you to their kennel, set against a wooden fence, where bones, collars, and dazzling paw bonus symbols promise awesome winnings.

Look for three scattered objects to activate a fun additional feature: a 3×3 grid spinning to expose between nine and 27 free spins! Wilds can also turn sticky and run multipliers for even more gains during those free spins.