Northern Colorado and Beyond: Grant Recipients Champion Equine Welfare Across the State

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Welfare has awarded $200,000 in grants to ten organizations dedicated to improving the lives of domestic horses, donkeys, and mules. Among these recipients, Colorado State University’s Equine Sciences Program, Colorado Horse Rescue, and the Mustang Ambassador Program stand out as leaders in advancing equine welfare in Northern Colorado and across the state.

These grants, part of the Equine Welfare Assistance program, aim to support education, emergency care, and outreach to ensure equines receive the attention and resources they deserve.

Colorado State University: A Northern Colorado Hub for Equine Care

Fort Collins’ Colorado State University (CSU) continues to lead in equine education and veterinary medicine. The university’s Equine Sciences Program will leverage its grant funding to expand outreach and emergency care services for domestic horses and donkeys throughout the region.

As a renowned institution in the field, CSU’s contributions extend beyond Northern Colorado, providing critical veterinary expertise and equine-focused research that benefits the entire state.

Colorado Horse Rescue: Saving Lives, One Horse at a Time

Located in Boulder County, Colorado Horse Rescue is a cornerstone for equine rehabilitation and rehoming in Northern Colorado. Known for providing a lifeline to abandoned and neglected horses, the organization will use its grant to enhance its educational outreach and offer increased access to veterinary care for equines in crisis.

This funding ensures that more horses can receive the care and second chances they deserve, reinforcing the importance of community involvement in equine welfare.

Mustang Ambassador Program: Bridging the Gap Between Mustangs and Communities

The Mustang Ambassador Program, based in El Paso County, focuses on training and educating the public about wild mustangs. By working with these often misunderstood animals, the program helps bridge the gap between wild horses and communities, promoting responsible stewardship and equine welfare.

Grant funding will allow the Mustang Ambassador Program to expand its initiatives, including providing emergency care and furthering its public education efforts to support mustangs across Colorado.

The Bigger Picture: Equine Welfare in Colorado

The Equine Welfare Assistance program, created under House Bill 24-1458, targets projects that make a tangible impact on equine welfare. Governor Jared Polis highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “Horses and donkeys are integral to Colorado life. This funding ensures they receive the care and respect they deserve, whether through emergency veterinary services or educational outreach.”

Majority Leader Monica Duran, a sponsor of the bill, added, “I’m proud to support organizations like CSU, Colorado Horse Rescue, and the Mustang Ambassador Program. Their work exemplifies the high standards we need to ensure every domestic horse and donkey in Colorado can thrive.”

Join the Effort

With the next round of grant applications opening in Fiscal Year 2025/26, organizations and equine enthusiasts in Northern Colorado and beyond are encouraged to participate in this vital program. Residents can also support local equine champions by volunteering, donating, or attending events to learn more about equine care.

For more information about the Equine Welfare Assistance program, visit the Equine Welfare Assistance Grants website.