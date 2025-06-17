Casino Table Games vs Speciality Games: What’s the Difference?

Today’s safest online casinos that I’ve joined typically have upwards of 4,000 games to choose from, which includes everything from classic European and American table & card games to online slot machines, bingo & lottery-style games and video poker.

Some sites have as few as 2,000, which may still seem like a huge number, but others can have upwards of 8,000 games, which is truly mind-boggling. However, from my personal experience, most sites have between 2,000 and 4,000 computer-generated and live dealer games for players to explore.

On this page, I will be taking a closer look at the main differences between table games and speciality games, which should help you decide which ones you think you might prefer playing in as little time as possible.

What are the main differences between casino table games and speciality games?

Casino table games are the classic games like roulette, blackjack, casino poker, baccarat, and craps. They can also be described as card games or dice games, depending on the game, or traditional favourites, and most people are familiar with these ones.

I would say that speciality games are completely different. Depending on the game, they may also be referred to as mini-games, arcade games, instant win games, slingo games, crash games, coin flip games, or plinko games.

I’ve also found some speciality games that are so unique they don’t fall into any of these categories and have a class of their own.

Most rounds in the speciality games that I’ve played are usually over in just seconds, and although some of these games may require an element of skill, the outcomes are based on pure luck.

For example, in the skill-based speciality games, you might need to keep clicking or tapping on the money as it falls down from above to win prizes, so having nimble fingers and quick reactions can help you win more money.

No ‘traditional’ gameplay strategies or betting strategies can be applied to affect the outcome in these games of chance like certain strategies that can be used in some classic table & card games, such as roulette, blackjack, and poker.

These popular computer-generated games are relatively simple to play, and when you start a new round, a short animated sequence will play out to reveal the outcome. The results/outcomes in these computer-generated games are determined by frequently tested Random Number Generators (RNGs) and most have a 93.00% to 97.00% or higher RTP% (return to player) payout rate.

Where to find the safest sites with the best table games and speciality games in 2025

If you are of legal age in your country to play at legally permitted online casinos, and you’re currently looking for a safe site to join, then I would suggest heading over to the official Casino Tops Online iGaming review site because all of their featured brands have everything from table games to online slots to suit all types of players.

This globally renowned online casino review site is run by a dedicated team of expert writers and researchers who have been guiding players like me to the safest sites since 2011. Their highest-rated sites have all been carefully handpicked using the same rigorous background checks, testing, and analysis, and they all have thousands of games from multiple top-tier, award-winning game development studios and software providers.

They are free to join, can be accessed from any modern PC or mobile device with a stable internet/Wi-Fi connection, and their games have wide betting ranges that cater to all budgets.

I would suggest starting with their top 10 casino sites and comparing the reviews for several sites before deciding which brand might be a more suitable option for you based on your gameplay needs and personal preferences.

What are the most popular table games and speciality games to play in 2025?

There are thousands of computer-generated and live dealer table games and speciality games worth checking out in 2025, but some of my favourite titles that I can recommend trying first are the following hit titles:

Live XXXtreme Lightning Roulette from Evolution Gaming (live dealer table game) Plinko Dare 2 Win from Hacksaw Gaming (speciality game) Piggy Tap from Onlyplay (speciality game) Pure Puck Lucky Tap from White Hat Gaming (speciality game) Classic Blackjack Gold Series from Microgaming and Games Global (table game) Roulette from Relax Gaming (table game) 3-Hand Casino Hold’em from Play’n GO (table game) Live Casino Hold’em from Evolution Gaming (table game) Caribbean Stud Poker from Playtech (table game) 20P Roulette from Inspired Gaming (table game)

Some of these games are only available to play in the real money mode, whereas others can also be enjoyed in the free-play demo mode.

Final thoughts

Before deciding which games to play on any sites that you end up joining, decide whether you are looking for something more traditional or something modern, quick and easy that doesn’t require too much thinking. I tend to flick between both types of games, depending on what type of mood I’m in.

Finally, always remember to gamble responsibly. I’ve found that the easiest way to do this is to start by setting a sensible spending budget. I also have a weekly deposit limit that I can’t exceed, and I set 30-minute daily session time reminders. I’ve found that doing so keeps things safe and fun.