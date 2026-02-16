How to capitalize on remote working opportunities

Northern Colorado has emerged as a top destination for remote workers, freelancers, and business owners looking to take advantage of flexible working opportunities for many reasons, but how do you capitalize as a new resident? There are a few steps you can take, including:

Finding the best internet providers to maximize home working options

Remote working covers all bases, from home offices and garden rooms to coworking facilities, and embraces a nomadic work lifestyle. One of the best ways to ensure your home is set up for remote working and more flexible work schedules is to find the best local internet providers. If you have a secure, reliable, rapid connection at home, you can work when you want and stay connected. You can either stay at home and run your business or complete work-related tasks, go into the office or other commercial premises, or use local facilities or bases. It’s wise to opt for the best package you can afford. Read reviews, ask for recommendations, and compare quotes before you buy.

Networking

Networking is a brilliant way to discover everything from new projects and jobs, and the best places to work remotely in the area, to useful people to know. You can expand your contact list, form partnerships, explore new places, take on more work, and learn more about the local community and the remote working scene by being proactive in getting to know people and attending virtual and in-person events.