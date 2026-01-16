How to Finance Your First Rental Property in Colorado

Colorado’s rental market keeps delivering. Median rents in Denver rose 6.8% year-over-year in 2025, while Colorado Springs and Fort Collins both topped 5%. Population growth shows no sign of slowing and neither do lease rates.



The catch? You need capital to buy the asset that produces those rents. Most new investors stare at $400,000–$600,000 price tags and wonder where the down payment will come from.



Good news: more loan products and creative strategies exist today than at any point in the last twenty years. Here are the real ways Colorado investors are getting deals done right now.

Why Colorado Rentals Still Make Sense

Job centers in tech, aerospace, healthcare, and outdoor industries keep pulling in six-figure earners. Rents in Boulder County now average $2,850 for a three-bedroom single-family home.



Even Pueblo, long considered the affordable outlier, saw rents climb 9% last year. Vacancy rates hover below 5% statewide. Those numbers translate into cash flow if you can close the purchase. The financing piece is the real hurdle and the real opportunity.

Conventional Loans

You can still buy a rental the old-fashioned way. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac allow investment property purchases with 15% down for one-unit properties and 25% down for two-to-four units. Credit score minimums are at 620, though most Colorado lenders prefer 680 or higher.



You also need six months of reserves in the bank for every financed property you own. Rates for a 30-year fixed investment loan currently run about 0.75% higher than primary residence loans.

DSCR Loans

Some mortgage brokers in Denver say half their closings this year are Debt Service Coverage Ratio loans. “The property qualifies itself,” he explains. “We divide the monthly rent by the full mortgage payment including taxes and insurance. Almost anything 1.0 or higher gets approved. Strong Denver duplexes often hit 1.3 or 1.5.”



No tax returns. No pay stubs. No personal debt-to-income ratio. Many programs now offer 30-year fixed rates with 20% down and rates about .75%-1.50% above conventional. You can own ten or more financed properties and still qualify for another of the rents support it.

Here’s a quick snapshot of current DSCR guidelines most active Colorado brokers are quoting:



Minimum DSCR Max Loan-to-Value Prepayment Penalty Term 0.75 75% 1-5 years 30-yr fixed 1.00 80% Varies 30-yr fixed 1.20 85% Varies 30-yr fixed

Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Buyers

An investor owns three Airbnb properties in Breckenridge. She tried conventional financing twice and got denied both times because write-offs crushed her taxable income.



Then her loan officer suggested a 12-month bank statement program. Lenders average your gross deposits, apply an expense ratio (usually 50%), and that becomes your qualifying income. The investor closed on a $725,000 fourplex in a little over three weeks.



These non-QM products typically price 1–2% above conventional rates and require 10–30% down for purchases. There are a few non-QM mortgage wholesale lenders who offer up to 90% LTV on bank-statement purchases in Colorado when the borrower has a 740+ credit score.



Transaction example #1 A Fort Collins real estate agent bought a $540,000 duplex with only 12 months of bank statements showing $18,000 average monthly deposits.



After the 50% expense ratio the lender calculated $9,000 monthly income. The loan was approved at 75% LTV ($405,000 loan amount) with 30-year fixed terms and no tax returns required.

Transaction example #2 A Denver contractor closed on a $1.2 million six-unit building in Sunnyside. He used 24 months of bank statements, averaging $32,000 per month in deposits.



The lender allowed a 30% expense ratio because he could document very low overhead.

Result: $22,400 monthly qualifying income, 80% LTV, and he kept all six of his existing rentals.



Hard Money for Fast Deals

Let’s say you found a 1940s triplex in Five Points listed at $580,000 with an after-repair value of $880,000. The seller wants to close in two weeks. Hard money will fund 70–75% of that ARV, meaning you only bring about $120,000 to closing plus costs.



Rates run 9–13% with 2–4 points, but the loan only lasts 12–18 months. You fix it, refinance into a DSCR loan, and pull most of your cash back out. Most Colorado hard money deals close within ten days.



Private Money

Every Tuesday night at Denver investor meetings, someone stands up and says, “I have $200k to place at 9%, 10% or you get the picture.” Those are real private lenders. Terms are whatever you negotiate. Some want only the monthly interest. Others prefer interest to accrue and get paid at refinance.

Seller Financing Still Works

Older landlords retiring out of state often prefer installments over a lump-sum tax hit. You might buy a $450,000 duplex in Aurora with 10% down, 6.5% interest, and a seven-year balloon.



The seller gets a monthly income and defers capital gains. You get lower closing costs and no bank underwriting headaches. These deals rarely hit the MLS; you find them through direct mail or pocket listings.



Common seller-financing structures in Colorado right now: 10–20% down Interest rates 6–9% Terms 5–10 years with balloon Second-position wrap mortgages when the seller still owes their bank



Use Home Equity Without Selling Your House

Home values in metro Denver rose another 4.2% last year. That equity is borrowable. A HELOC at today’s 8.5–9% variable rate can fund the down payment on a rental. Cash-out refinances on primary homes still go to 80% loan-to-value at decent rates. Just know the risk: your personal residence secures the loan.



Crowdfunding Platforms Are Built for One-time Deals

Some platforms let individual investors fund specific fix-and-hold projects. Minimum investments start at $10. You submit the deal, they approve it in days, and accredited investors fund it. Rates usually land somewhere between hard money and conventional.



All cash offers still win. Nothing beats walking into a closing with a cashier’s check. Sellers dropped asking prices by 3–8% on average for all-cash deals, according to Redfin data last quarter.



Start a separate “property fund” account and auto-transfer $500 a paycheck. In four years, you might have enough for a small multifamily in Pueblo or Grand Junction.



Choosing Your Path

Your timeline, credit score, cash on hand, and exit strategy dictate the best product. Need to close next week on a distressed property? Hard money or private money.



Want set-and-forget 30-year money with no personal income verification? DSCR.



Self-employed with great deposits but low taxable income? Bank statement loan.

No perfect loan exists. Only the perfect loan for this specific deal and this specific moment in your investing career.



Colorado keeps growing. Rents keep rising. And right now, more capital is chasing rental property deals than at any point in the last decade. The money is out there.



Pick the strategy that matches your strengths and go get your first (or next) cash-flowing property.