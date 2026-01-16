by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A black-tie evening of dance, dining, and community support for anti-trafficking efforts in Northern Colorado

An evening of elegance and purpose comes to Fort Collins on Saturday, January 17, as community members gather for An Elegant Night of Salsa, Strength and Solidarity, a benefit gala supporting local organizations working to combat human trafficking and support survivors. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Agave Room in Old Town.

The black-tie event, also known as Rooted in Resilience: The Crocus and Rose Ball, raises funds for Justice Now of Northern Colorado and A Courageous Rose. Organizers describe the evening as a celebration of courage, resilience, and community, with every ticket helping advance survivor services and prevention efforts.

Guests will enjoy a guided salsa dance lesson—no partner required—followed by an elegant ballroom celebration with music, connection, and storytelling. The evening also includes a full catered spread from The Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, featuring the restaurant’s signature dishes and margaritas, along with survivor testimonies and a paddle raise to support the missions of both nonprofits.

Registration is required, and advance sign-up is available online. Attendees are encouraged to dress in black-tie attire and come ready to dance, celebrate, and stand in solidarity with survivors.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.