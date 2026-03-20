Who Has the Right of Way in Common Traffic Situations

Source: vecteezy

When two or more drivers reach the same space on the road, the driver with legal priority goes first. That priority is called the right-of-way. It depends on the situation—such as who arrived first, who is turning, and whether traffic signs or signals are present. In short, the driver who has the right of way moves first, while others must slow down, stop, or yield to keep traffic safe.

Community Message

Still, knowing who goes first isn’t always obvious. Intersections, crosswalks, and merging lanes can quickly turn confusing, especially when several vehicles arrive at once. That’s why traffic laws spell out specific right of way rules that guide drivers in common situations. These rules reduce hesitation and help prevent crashes.

Understanding these rules makes everyday driving smoother. When drivers know when to yield—and when it’s their turn to go—traffic flows better, and everyone stays safer on the road.

What Happens at a Four-Way Stop?

Four-way stops are among the most common places where right-of-way confusion occurs. The basic rule is simple: the first vehicle to stop is the first vehicle to go.

If two vehicles arrive at the same time, the driver on the right goes first. This rule helps prevent hesitation and keeps traffic moving smoothly.

If you’re turning left at a four-way stop, you must yield to oncoming traffic going straight or turning right. The driver going straight has priority.

Who Has the Right of Way at Uncontrolled Intersections?

Not every intersection has signs or signals. In residential areas, you’ll often see uncontrolled intersections where no stop or yield signs exist.

In this case, the rule is again based on position.

Follow these basic steps:

Slow down as you approach the intersection. Yield to vehicles already in the intersection. If two cars arrive at the same time, the driver on the left yields to the driver on the right.

This rule keeps decisions simple. Even when you technically have the right of way, defensive driving matters. A driver who ignores the rule can still cause a collision.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s traffic safety guidance explains that failure to yield remains one of the most common causes of crashes at intersections.

What About Pedestrians at Crosswalks?

Source: vecteezy

Pedestrians almost always have the right of way in a marked or unmarked crosswalk. Drivers must slow down or stop to let them cross safely.

This rule applies even if the crosswalk has no traffic signal. In most states, drivers must also stop when a pedestrian enters the crosswalk from either side of the road.

Situations where you must yield include:

A pedestrian stepping into a crosswalk

A person crossing at an intersection

School crossing zones

Areas with crossing guards

Ignoring pedestrian right-of-way laws can lead to serious accidents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over 8,000 pedestrians died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2022, many at intersections or crossings.

Who Goes First When Turning Left?

Left turns are another common point of confusion. The rule is straightforward: drivers turning left must yield to oncoming traffic.

That means vehicles traveling straight through the intersection go first. Only turn when the lane is clear and safe.

You must also yield to:

Pedestrians crossing the street, you’re turning into

Cyclists traveling straight through the intersection

Vehicles making a right turn when they arrive first

Waiting a few seconds for a safe gap prevents risky turning decisions.

What Happens When Merging Into Traffic?

Merging situations appear on highways, entrance ramps, and lane reductions.

The general rule: drivers entering traffic must yield to vehicles already in the lane.

For example:

Cars entering from a highway ramp yield to highway traffic.

Drivers changing lanes yield to vehicles already in that lane.

Vehicles approaching a lane-end must merge safely into the next lane.

Signage often helps here. A “Yield” sign means you must slow down or stop if necessary before entering traffic.

Merging works best when drivers maintain steady speeds and avoid sudden braking.

Key Takeaways

The driver who arrives first at a four-way stop goes first.

If two vehicles arrive together, the driver on the right has priority.

At uncontrolled intersections, drivers yield to vehicles already in the intersection.

Pedestrians usually have the right of way in marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Drivers turning left must yield to oncoming traffic going straight.

Vehicles entering traffic or merging must yield to cars already in the lane.

Many intersection crashes happen due to failure to yield, making these rules essential for safe driving.