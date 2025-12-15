December Home Fires Spike During Holidays

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

NFPA urges residents to focus on cooking, heating, decorations, and battery safety as seasonal risks rise

The holiday season brings warmth and celebration to homes across Northern Colorado, but it also increases the risk of residential fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), December is a leading month for U.S. home fires, with Christmas Day and Christmas Eve ranking among the top days of the year for cooking-related fires.

“Many of the activities we engage in during the holiday season reflect leading causes of home fires,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “That’s why we consistently see the number of home fires climb at this time of year.”

NFPA data, averaged from 2020 to 2024, show that cooking remains the leading cause of home fires nationwide. Nearly half of reported home structure fires involved kitchen or cooking equipment, and unattended cooking contributed to about one-quarter of those incidents. Thanksgiving leads the year for cooking fires, followed closely by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Heating equipment also poses a significant seasonal risk. Nearly half of all home heating fires occur between December and February, with space heaters and heating stoves responsible for the largest share of related deaths and injuries. Fire officials recommend keeping heaters at least three feet away from combustible materials and never leaving them unattended.

Holiday decorations increase the risk, particularly candles and electrical lighting. U.S. fire departments respond to hundreds of decoration-related fires each year, often because decorations are placed too close to heat sources. Candle fires peak in December and January, making flame-free alternatives a safer option.

Christmas tree fires are less common but often more severe. NFPA reports that electrical lighting, lamps, bulbs, and candles are common ignition sources. Dry natural trees and overloaded electrical connections can quickly create hazardous conditions.

Lithium-ion batteries, increasingly standard in holiday gifts such as toys, phones, and e-bikes, are another growing concern. NFPA advises consumers to use only approved chargers, avoid overcharging, recycle batteries properly, and stop using devices if batteries show signs of damage, such as swelling, excessive heat, or unusual odors.

NFPA encourages residents to review seasonal safety guidance to reduce fire risks during holiday celebrations. More information and winter safety tips are available at https://www.nfpa.org/winterholidaysafety.

Attribution: National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)