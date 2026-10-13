Fort Collins Open Streets Returns October 18 for 11th Annual Celebration

Free community event transforms Laurel Street into a car-free corridor with live music, food trucks, arts and activities for all ages.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins residents will have an opportunity to experience Laurel Street without vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 18, as the city celebrates the 11th annual Open Streets event.

The free community celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., transforming Laurel Street between Mason Street and Shields Street into a pedestrian-friendly space filled with entertainment, activities, and opportunities to explore the community.

Organized by the City of Fort Collins, Open Streets encourages residents and visitors to walk, bicycle, skate, and enjoy public streets in ways not typically possible under regular traffic conditions.

Music, Food and Community Activities

This year’s event will feature live music, interactive arts and cultural activities, along with hands-on experiences provided by local organizations and businesses.

Food and dessert trucks will be stationed along the route, giving attendees opportunities to sample local offerings while exploring the festivities.

The Laurel Street location connects several important areas of Fort Collins, including residential neighborhoods, downtown, and Colorado State University. City organizers selected the corridor to highlight how public streets can serve as gathering places while supporting transportation options beyond personal vehicles.

Encouraging Active Transportation

Beyond the entertainment, Open Streets is intended to demonstrate how streets can become more welcoming and accessible when space is temporarily dedicated to pedestrians, cyclists, and other nonmotorized transportation users.

“Open Streets offers numerous benefits, from fostering social cohesion to inspiring a fresh perspective on our built environment and promoting active transportation,” said AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, an active modes specialist with the City of Fort Collins. “Events like these create a ripple effect of positive impacts by bringing the community together.”

The annual event also provides an opportunity for residents to consider how street design, transportation choices, and shared public spaces influence everyday life in Fort Collins.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Laurel Street, between Mason Street and Shields Street, Fort Collins

Admission: Free

Activities: Live music, arts and cultural experiences, food trucks, and active transportation activities

Residents of all ages are invited to attend and experience five hours of car-free community activities.