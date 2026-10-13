Fort Collins Symphony to Combine Live Dance and Orchestra in November Concert

November 7 performance at The Lincoln Center will feature three orchestral works, live choreography and guest contralto Megan Grey.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Fort Collins Symphony will combine orchestral music, live dance, and vocal performance during its November 7 concert at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, presenting a program that explores the relationship between music and movement.

The performance, titled Dance & Music in Motion, begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 7, under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Wes Kenney. The evening will feature works by Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland, and Manuel de Falla, along with guest contralto Megan Grey and dancers from Soda Shop Movement Company.

Soda Shop Movement Company will join the Fort Collins Symphony for its November 7 performance of Dance & Music in Motion. (Image courtesy of Fort Collins Symphony)

The program opens a window into how composers use rhythm, storytelling, and musical expression to evoke movement.

Higdon’s Dance Card explores rhythmic patterns and the interaction between instrumental sections, while Copland’s Appalachian Spring represents one of the most recognized collaborations between American orchestral music and modern dance. Originally composed for choreographer Martha Graham, the work remains a cornerstone of American concert repertoire.

De Falla’s El Amor Brujo will add a theatrical element to the evening, combining Spanish-influenced orchestral music with live choreography. The composition follows a woman as she confronts the ghost of her past, using flamenco-inspired rhythms and dramatic musical passages to tell the story.

Grey will perform the work’s vocal role, while Soda Shop Movement Company will provide the dance interpretation. Choreography is by Conner Horak-Flood, featuring dancers Emmeline Bywater and Binyamin Salzano.

The combination of live musicians and dancers offers Northern Colorado audiences an opportunity to experience how movement and orchestral performance can communicate stories together.

Free Events Lead Up to Concert

The symphony will also offer two free educational opportunities during the week preceding the performance.

A Composer Talk with Dawn Grapes is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St. in Fort Collins.

An open rehearsal will follow Thursday, November 5, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at The Lincoln Center, giving attendees an opportunity to observe the orchestra preparing for its weekend performance.

Both events are free to attend.

Tickets and Performance Information

Dance & Music in Motion takes place Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. at The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. in Fort Collins.

Adult tickets range from $33 to $87, while student and child tickets cost $10. A livestream option is available for $29.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Fort Collins Symphony website.

Founded in 1923, the Fort Collins Symphony serves Northern Colorado through orchestral concerts, educational programming, and community performances.