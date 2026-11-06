Greeley Police Arrest Suspect in Weld County Homicide Investigation

20-year-old man surrendered without incident after law enforcement surrounded a residence along Poudre River Road

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley police have arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a Halloween homicide investigation in Weld County following a coordinated operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Greeley police took Mamre Bojorquez into custody Thursday, November 5, at a residence in the 7400 block of Poudre River Road, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Members of the department’s Special Enforcement Team worked alongside the Weld County Sheriff’s Office STRIKE Team, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force to locate Bojorquez.

Investigators used leads and technology to identify the location and establish surveillance. After making initial contact with an occupant, officers surrounded the residence and began preparing tactical resources.

Bojorquez surrendered without further incident, and the department reported no injuries.

Police said Bojorquez was arrested on an existing warrant for aggravated assault and is being held at the Weld County Jail. Additional charges related to the Halloween homicide investigation are pending.

Authorities have not released additional details about the homicide or Bojorquez’s alleged involvement. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the arrest can contact Greeley Police Officer Kevin Douglas at [email protected]. Tips related to the homicide investigation can be directed to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-304-6464.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.