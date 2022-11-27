How to Make an Impact this Holiday Season

The Salvation Army Service Extension in Loveland is seeking volunteers to bell ring this upcoming holiday season.

Last year, The Salvation Army assisted 30,748 people through assistance with rent, medical respite shelter, food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and transportation.

The Salvation Army asks the community to volunteer to help the bell ring at their Red Kettles at local stores. Bell ringers will be stationed at King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Sam’s Club stores in Loveland, Hay’s Market in Berthoud, and Scheel’s and Hobby Lobby in Johnstown Monday through Saturday from Friday, November 18 through Christmas Eve.

“Bell ringing is a fun holiday volunteer opportunity,” said Olga Duvall, Loveland Service Center Director. “People of all ages, abilities, and skills enjoy ringing bells and spreading Christmas cheer. 100% of funds raised stay in our community and allow The Salvation Army to help people all year long”

A two-hour shift can raise $100, enough to provide groceries for one family or help an elderly resident with medical equipment. You can sign up for your Bell Ringing shift HERE or call 970-699-8380.