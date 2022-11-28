Publisher’s Letter: The Season of Giving

When it was time to start writing this article this week, I looked back at our articles from last year around this time. Looking back helps put changes in life in perspective.

The first thing I noticed was the Kruger Rock Fire. This time last year, Estes Park was evacuated. And there was a deadly air tanker crash.

I was still living off-grid, in the harsh wind and cold weather, and I was reminiscing about how great it would be if I could make that Thanksgiving Dinner.

This year, thankfully, we haven’t had a devastating community fire. And I have four walls for the winter, thanks to a gracious family in Livermore. The great thing about a local news service (in print and online) is that you can look back at the past. It’s a record in history. And it’s a reminder.

In my last article, I thanked all who supported North Forty News. In this one, I’m sharing how our community can preserve memories for multiple generations while gaining benefits.

Starting now and continuing through our goal by January to reach 1,000 new subscribers, North Forty News announces that it will give one subscription for every purchase. So, for just over $1 per week, you can receive North Forty News and give it to a friend, someone in your family, or a neighbor — on your behalf.

This gift gives in many ways.

It gives by:

Informing our Community

Promoting Local Organizations and Events

Supporting the Organization that Makes it Happen

Just go to northfortynews.com/subscribe and enter the promo code Buy1Get1.

Furthermore, if you recently subscribed (or renewed) and want to give the gift, I don’t want you to feel like you missed out. Get in touch with me, and I’ll honor the deal anyway.

An announcement of this type for us is a big deal. We don’t profit from our subscriptions; they go back into the operations fund. I hope that by building our support base to this “magic number of 1,000 supporters,” North Forty News will have a solid and recurring operational budget for multiple generations. So far, we have gained 40 subscribers. We have 960 to go!

We distribute the same edition through our Daily Digest if you want something other than the print version. It goes out digitally to thousands of email addresses every day. This electronic distribution cuts back on our most significant expenses — printing, paper, and delivery. And, for you, it offers you the convenience of getting the news quickly and conveniently.

If you would like the Daily Digest, just let me know. Please subscribe to North Forty News first, then contact me. I’ll put you on the email list and set our system up so you only get the Digital Edition — if that’s what you would like. And, if you don’t have approximately $1 per week or have already supported us, reach out anyway. I’ll get you and a friend on the list.

Email info@northfortynews.com to get on the daily digest list. Try again if you haven’t received an answer within a few days. We get hundreds of emails a day, and I read them.

I do my best to respond to emails while planning your news for publication. As you can imagine, this is a lot of work for just one person!

I also understand “digital only” is not for everyone. Many people like to hold the newspaper. And that’s ok! That’s why we continue to find ways to make it happen.

The bottom line is that I am in the spirit of giving all year. And this program does just that for our community and North Forty News.

And, if you are in the spirit of giving, gifting North Forty News is a way to give someone information about what’s going on all year while spreading the word about this all-local and locally-owned newspaper.

Will you join me in the spirit of giving? If so, subscribe or reach out to me today!

Support our efforts with a contribution for coverage in our communities at:

https://northfortynews.com/donate-now

For our current subscribers, driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas.

Current subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/driveway-delivery/

New and returning subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/subscribe

Inquire about any of our advertising at: ads@northfortynews.com