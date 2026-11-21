Larimer County boat ramps remain open through November 22 before closing for the winter season.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Boaters across Northern Colorado have one final weekend to enjoy the water at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake before Larimer County closes its boat ramps for the winter.

According to Larimer County Natural Resources, the South Bay boat ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir and the North Pines boat ramp at Carter Lake will remain open Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All boat ramps at both reservoirs will close for the winter beginning Monday, November 23.

Final Weekend on the Water

The seasonal closures mark the end of the 2026 boating season at two of Northern Colorado’s most popular recreational reservoirs.

Larimer County Natural Resources thanked boaters for helping make the season safe and enjoyable and said boating operations will resume in the spring.

Residents planning a final outing should prepare for chilly November conditions, including cold water temperatures and changing weather.

For information about reservoir recreation, seasonal operations, and future boating access, visit Larimer County Natural Resources.

The department also shares updates through its official Facebook page.