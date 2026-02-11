Snowmobile Safety Emphasized During February Riding Week

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State agencies urge Northern Colorado riders to share the sport responsibly as participation continues to grow

As snowmobiling activity increases across Northern Colorado’s mountain areas, state safety officials are urging riders to pair recreation with preparation during Take a Friend Snowmobiling Week, running February 7–16, and International Snowmobile Ride Day on February 14.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are using the weeklong observance to remind experienced riders that introducing friends to snowmobiling also means introducing them to avalanche awareness, equipment, and informed decision-making before heading into the backcountry.

State data shows that snowmobilers accounted for about 22 percent of avalanche fatalities in Colorado between 2016 and 2025, highlighting the ongoing risk in popular riding areas that overlap with avalanche-prone terrain. Officials say checking conditions and adjusting plans based on current forecasts can significantly reduce danger.

“Take a Friend Snowmobiling Week is a great opportunity to talk about avalanche awareness,” said CAIC Director Ethan Greene. He encouraged riders to check the avalanche forecast before every trip, avoid the most dangerous slopes, and ensure everyone in a group carries and knows how to use avalanche rescue gear.

Colorado law requires snowmobiles operated on public lands, state parks, and trails to be registered with CPW. Registration fees support trail grooming, maintenance, and construction, including many routes used by Northern Colorado riders.

CPW officials emphasized that partnerships with local snowmobile clubs and volunteers help keep winter trails open and safer throughout the season, benefiting both residents and visitors.

To support safer trip planning, riders can use the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX), which integrates real-time avalanche forecasts from CAIC with trail conditions, closures, and safety advisories. The app allows users to plan routes, download maps for offline use, and confirm where snowmobiling is permitted.

For the 2025–26 season, CAIC also partnered with the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education and the Northwest Avalanche Center to launch Avalanche Aware eLearning, a free online course introducing avalanche basics, including a module designed specifically for snowmobilers. The course is available at https://avalanche.state.co.us/avalanche-aware.

CAIC staff will also connect directly with riders during Take a Friend Snowmobiling Week at the Colorado Snowmobile Association Convention, February 6–8 in Pitkin, to discuss current conditions and backcountry safety practices.

Officials recommend that all riders check the CAIC avalanche forecast at https://colorado.gov/avalanche, travel one at a time in avalanche terrain, avoid stopping in runout zones, and be ready to change plans if signs of instability are observed. Snowmobilers are also encouraged to submit field observations through CAIC’s website or mobile app to help improve forecasting for all backcountry users.

Source: Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Colorado Parks and Wildlife