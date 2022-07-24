Town of Windsor Hosts First Community Volunteer Days

The Town of Windsor’s Manager’s office is sponsoring a new initiative called Windsor Community Volunteer Days. These are quarterly events hosted by Town of Windsor staff to help make a difference in the community and improve public spaces.

The first of these family-friendly events will be Friday, August 5, from 9 am to 3 pm, at Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Drive. Volunteers can register for one or multiple 2-hour shifts: 9 am to 11 am, 11 am to 1 pm or 1 pm to 3 pm.

Once registered, volunteers check in at the tent where they will be dispatched to one of the volunteer stations set up around Eastman Park including Treasure Island Demonstration Garden, the River Float Experience, and Oxbow Disc Golf Park. Help is needed with gardening, mulching, river cleanup, and more.

New volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/WindsorVolunteerDays. Existing Town of Windsor Volunteers can sign up by logging onto the volunteer portal at VicNet – Login (volgistics.com).