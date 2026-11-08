King Soopers Offers Veterans Day Discount to Military Members

Veterans and active-duty service members can save 10% on eligible in-store purchases on November 11

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

King Soopers and City Market are honoring veterans and active-duty military members with a special discount this Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty service members can receive 10% off eligible in-store purchases at participating King Soopers and City Market grocery stores by presenting a valid military or veteran ID.

The one-day promotion recognizes and thanks those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

With King Soopers locations throughout Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and Windsor, the discount gives local military families a chance to save on groceries and other eligible purchases.

Shoppers should check with their local store for details about eligible items and any exclusions.

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11 to honor the service and sacrifices of America’s military veterans.