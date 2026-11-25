Free community celebration features snowplows, hot chocolate, and a creative holiday tradition highlighting Windsor’s Public Works team.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR, Colo. — Windsor is putting a creative spin on a classic holiday tradition with its second annual Cone Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 4, at 4:30 p.m. at the Windsor Public Services Facility, 922 N. 15th Street.

The free, family-friendly celebration offers residents an opportunity to enjoy hot chocolate, climb behind the wheel of town snowplows, and watch Windsor’s unique holiday tree light up for the season.

Beyond the festivities, attendees can learn how Windsor’s Public Works employees prepare for winter weather and help keep local roads safe throughout Colorado’s coldest months.

Windsor Public Works Director Brian Rowe described the celebration as the community’s own piece of Radiator Springs, referencing the fictional town featured in Disney and Pixar’s animated film Cars.

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“For the first two years, we just set up the tree and lit it throughout the holidays,” Rowe said.

Last year, the town expanded the tradition into a public celebration, which Rowe described as a huge success.

This year’s ceremony offers another opportunity for Northern Colorado families to connect with municipal employees, explore winter maintenance equipment, and celebrate the holiday season together.

Admission is free, and no registration is required. Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend.

For additional information, visit windsorgov.com.