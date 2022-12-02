Windsor Wonderland Schedule of Activities Announced for Dec. 3

The Town of Windsor welcomes Santa and hosts free, family fun at the annual Windsor Wonderland on Saturday, December 3 at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th Street from 4 pm to 8:30 pm.

“This is one of Windsor’s largest winter events all made possible by our generous sponsors,” said Events Coordinator Lexie Spykstra. “Because of our local sponsors, our community gets to visit Santa, take a picture with him, enjoy hot chocolate, experience carriage rides, and a reindeer petting zoo, watch live holiday performances, eat s’mores, and much more, all, for free.”

For the first year ever, Windsor Wonderland will begin with a tree-lighting ceremony. Around sunset, the community is invited to gather in front of the Windsor History Museums’ historic Train Depot to enjoy caroling and the commencement of the lights.

The schedule of activities includes:

4 pm — Santa’s arrival by Great Western Railway train at Boardwalk Park

4:30 pm to 5 pm — Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Speech by Town of Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer

5 pm to 5:15 pm — Holiday caroling from Windsor Middle school 7th & 8th-grade choir

5:15 pm to 6:15 pm — Windsor Arts Commission presents an Art LIVE! performance of an Ice Sculptor Demo by Cool Hand Ice Sculpting

6:15 to 8 pm —Windsor Dance Performances under the Market Pavilion

6:30 to 8:30 pm- Live Reindeer Petting Zoo

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm — Enjoy a variety of activities and vendor booths such as:

Complimentary photos with Santa

Complimentary horse and carriage rides

Complimentary s’mores and hot chocolate

Food trucks

Clearview Library Bookmobile

Inflatables and Windsor Express Train ­­­­

Windsor Wonderland is a community tradition that celebrates and shares gratitude by supporting local families in need. As part of that support, the Windsor Community Recreation Center is partnering with the Windsor Severance Food Pantry and accepting donations of packaged, non-perishable food items to help families in need during the holiday. The donations can be dropped off at 250 N. 11th St. from now through noon on Friday, Dec. 2.

For each donated item, the name of the donor will be entered into a drawing to receive a VIP Experience at Windsor Wonderland, which includes cookies and one-on-one cocoa with Santa and a private tour of the train, courtesy of Great Western Railway. This year FCI Constructors, Inc., Windsor Wonderland Food Drive Sponsor, will also be gifting a gift basket to the winning family. One family will be drawn as the winner. On Dec. 2 at noon, the winner will be contacted via phone. The winner must be available to attend the Windsor Wonderland event to claim their prize. If the winner is not available, a second drawing will occur.

In addition, on the day of the event, a toy drive will be set up on behalf of the Weld Elves. Attendees are encouraged to donate a gift — new, unwrapped, and or in its original package —for children ages 2 to 17 years of age.

Windsor Wonderland is sponsored in part by Great Western Railway, State Farm Insurance- Heidi Washburn, ReMax Alliance, Associates in Family Medicine, FCI Constructors, and many more.

“This is more than a traditional festival,” said Spykstra. “This event allows our community to come together, and enjoy an annual holiday tradition while also giving them the opportunity to pay it forward to families in need through our partnerships with the Windsor Severance Food Pantry and Weld Elves.”