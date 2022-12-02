Today’s Weather: 12/2/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Expect today to be windy. A mix of clouds and sun early followed by a few showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 16F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|35
|41
|38
|11
|Berthoud
|0
|47
|45
|15
|Fort Collins
|16
|40
|44
|15
|Greeley
|26
|42
|43
|10
|Laporte
|13
|41
|41
|16
|Livermore
|29
|42
|33
|16
|Loveland
|29
|42
|44
|16
|Red Feather Lakes
|16
|20
|22
|15
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|29
|42
|41
|16
|Wellington
|18
|39
|39
|13
|Windsor
|6
|42
|43
|13
|*As of December 2, 2022 10:00am
