Today’s Weather: 12/2/22

December 2, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Expect today to be windy. A mix of clouds and sun early followed by a few showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 16F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 35 41 38 11
Berthoud 0 47 45 15
Fort Collins 16 40 44 15
Greeley 26 42 43 10
Laporte 13 41 41 16
Livermore 29 42 33 16
Loveland 29 42 44 16
Red Feather Lakes 16 20 22 15
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 29 42 41 16
Wellington 18 39 39 13
Windsor 6 42 43 13
*As of December 2, 2022 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply