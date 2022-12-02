Today’s Weather: 12/2/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Expect today to be windy. A mix of clouds and sun early followed by a few showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 16F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 35 41 38 11 Berthoud 0 47 45 15 Fort Collins 16 40 44 15 Greeley 26 42 43 10 Laporte 13 41 41 16 Livermore 29 42 33 16 Loveland 29 42 44 16 Red Feather Lakes 16 20 22 15 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 29 42 41 16 Wellington 18 39 39 13 Windsor 6 42 43 13 *As of December 2, 2022 10:00am