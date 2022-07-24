American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming responded to multiple disasters in Northern Colorado recently. On Friday, July 15, alongside the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, volunteers quickly established an evacuation center to support those impacted by flash flooding in the Camron Peak Fire burn scare. They provided mental health services, casework, and other individual disaster assistance to those impacted by the flooding.

On Sunday, July 17, they responded again at the request of Larimer County to reports of a structure fire, with multiple dwellings involved in Red Feather Lakes. The Larimer County Sheriff issued a mandatory evacuation for the Lone Pine Court area and our volunteers quickly established an evacuation center. The fire was contained to two structures and no injuries were reported. Once all evacuations were lifted, they closed the evacuation center. Their disaster assistance teams provided outreach to property owners including disaster health services, mental health services, casework, and other individual disaster assistance.

Also, on Sunday, in Boulder County, the Red Cross received reports of a small plane crash near Lefthand Canyon Drive. The plane sparked a small wildfire that burned in heavy timber. The Boulder County Sheriff issued evacuation orders for the towns of Gold Hill and Ward. Favorable conditions allowed the fire to be contained quickly and evacuations were lifted. Volunteers responded to provide disaster health and mental health services, casework services, and individual disaster assistance to those impacted, including witnesses.

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming responds to disasters big and small every day, providing shelter, food, comfort, and compassionate care to all those impacted by disaster. With record heat and variable weather continuing, they remain on high alert and stand ready to respond to any disaster across the state and region. Be prepared and make a plan by visiting redcross.org/disasterpreparedness.