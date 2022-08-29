City Staff to Holding a Town Hall on the City’s Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance

As discussed during the July 26 City Council meeting, City Staff held a public meeting on the City’s Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance process at the Rialto Theater on August 24.

The meeting followed the August 10 neighborhood meeting for residents/businesses within a 500-foot radius of the proposed shelter site.

This Unauthorized Encampment Ordinance Town Hall included a short presentation from the City’s Encampment Team covering what the emergency ordinance is and why it exists; requirements of the ordinance including the need for shelter space, location requirements, and decisions; security and enforcement considerations; and answers to other frequently asked questions.

The meeting was open to everyone in the Loveland community. Time was set aside after the presentation to respond to questions from the public.