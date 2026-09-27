Detached Garage Fire Under Investigation

Poudre Fire Authority crews responded Saturday afternoon to a fire on West Stuart Street in Fort Collins.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to a detached garage fire in the 1300 block of West Stuart Street shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

Garage fire in the 1300 block of West Stuart Street (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

PFA Battalion 2 arrived first and reported a working structure fire in the detached garage. Rescue 4 and Engine 2 arrived shortly afterward.

Firefighters from Engine 2 deployed an attack line while Rescue 4 helped crews gain access to the fire and ensure no civilians were in danger.

Poudre Fire Authority did not report any injuries in its initial account.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More information about Poudre Fire Authority is available at poudre-fire.org.

Attribution: Poudre Fire Authority provided information for this story.