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Detached Garage Fire Under Investigation

Blaine
Detached Garage Fire Under Investigation

Poudre Fire Authority crews responded Saturday afternoon to a fire on West Stuart Street in Fort Collins.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to a detached garage fire in the 1300 block of West Stuart Street shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

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Garage fire in the 1300 block of West Stuart Street (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

PFA Battalion 2 arrived first and reported a working structure fire in the detached garage. Rescue 4 and Engine 2 arrived shortly afterward.

Firefighters from Engine 2 deployed an attack line while Rescue 4 helped crews gain access to the fire and ensure no civilians were in danger.

Poudre Fire Authority did not report any injuries in its initial account.

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More information about Poudre Fire Authority is available at poudre-fire.org.

Attribution: Poudre Fire Authority provided information for this story.

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