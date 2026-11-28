After pioneering digital air traffic control technology for more than a decade, Northern Colorado Regional Airport is pursuing a traditional tower while Durango moves forward with a new FAA initiative.

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado is moving forward with advanced digital air traffic control technology, but the airport that helped pioneer its development is taking a different direction.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected Durango-La Plata County Airport as one of five initial airports nationwide to receive advanced digital tower technology. The announcement follows more than a decade of research and development, much of which took place at Northern Colorado Regional Airport, jointly owned by Fort Collins and Loveland.

While Durango prepares to implement the technology, Northern Colorado is pursuing a conventional air traffic control tower following years of federal certification delays and uncertainty surrounding its experimental digital system.

FNL Runway (Photo courtesy Northern Colorado Regional Airport)

Northern Colorado Helped Pioneer the Technology

In 2015, Northern Colorado Regional Airport was selected as Colorado’s official testing facility for remote air traffic control technology. The initiative represented an approximately $8.8 million state-funded investment in developing an alternative to traditional control towers.

Digital tower technology uses high-definition cameras, panoramic sensors, and advanced display screens to provide air traffic controllers with comprehensive views of airport operations, supplemented by real-time flight and weather information.

The technology does not replace air traffic controllers. Instead, it is designed to improve visibility and efficiency while reducing infrastructure costs.

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Between 2014 and 2023, the Colorado Division of Aeronautics funded and facilitated one of the nation’s two original digital tower pilot projects, helping shape the FAA’s current framework for integrating the technology.

However, changing federal certification requirements, pandemic-related disruptions, and repeated delays complicated Northern Colorado’s efforts.

Northern Colorado Pursues a Traditional Tower

By 2025, airport officials were evaluating alternatives, including constructing a permanent air traffic control tower.

In March 2026, Northern Colorado Regional Airport moved away from its experimental digital tower initiative and began pursuing a conventional facility.

The proposed permanent tower carries an estimated construction cost of $19 million. Federal appropriations efforts advanced during 2026 included funding for environmental review and preliminary design.

A permanent tower could strengthen the airport’s ability to accommodate larger aircraft, support regional economic development, and improve its prospects for restoring scheduled commercial airline service.

Construction funding and a definitive completion timeline remain uncertain.

Durango Takes the Next Step

Meanwhile, the Colorado Aeronautical Board approved a $5 million allocation in June 2026, helping secure Durango’s selection for the FAA initiative.

Durango will receive a Frequentis digital tower system designed to improve operations for commercial airlines, aerial firefighting crews, and general aviation users.

“County and municipal airports play an important role in connecting our communities and strengthening local economies,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

Durango served approximately 560,000 passengers in 2025, with commercial flights operated by American Airlines and United Airlines.

Colorado aviation officials also continue to pursue a future digital tower center serving Durango and Rifle, pending further federal approvals.

For Northern Colorado, the announcement marks an unusual milestone. Locally developed and tested technology is advancing elsewhere in Colorado, while the Fort Collins-Loveland airport pursues a more conventional solution for its own aviation infrastructure needs.

The two approaches illustrate the different paths regional airports are taking toward improved aviation safety, expanded capacity, and long-term economic growth.

Learn more at Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Colorado-Aeronautics.org, and FlyDurango.com.