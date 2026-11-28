CSU’s latest hurricane research offers insight into the global atmospheric forces that can influence Northern Colorado’s winter weather and water supplies.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thanksgiving weekend snowfall in Northern Colorado’s mountains offers a chance to consider how closely our local weather connects to atmospheric conditions thousands of miles away.

With winter storm warnings and advisories issued for Colorado’s high country on Nov. 28, mountain snow coincides with the release of remarkable findings from Colorado State University’s hurricane forecasting team in Fort Collins.

The university’s latest research examines an Atlantic hurricane season that produced just one hurricane — the fewest since 1925.

What connects tropical storms and Colorado mountain snowfall? An interconnected global atmosphere and one of its most influential climate patterns: El Niño.

Fort Collins fun in snow (Photo by Liz Tufte)

From Tropical Oceans to Colorado’s Mountains

El Niño occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific become unusually warm. Those changes can influence atmospheric circulation thousands of miles away, altering storm tracks and precipitation patterns across North America.

One important connection is the jet stream, a fast-moving current of air high in the atmosphere that helps guide weather systems across the continent.

During El Niño winters, southern Colorado generally has a greater likelihood of above-average precipitation. Northern Colorado’s response is less predictable, with snowfall depending heavily on individual storm tracks, temperatures, and available moisture.

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Although Thanksgiving weekend’s mountain snowfall cannot be directly attributed to El Niño without further scientific analysis, it provides a timely example of why understanding global atmospheric patterns matters locally.

For Northern Colorado, mountain snowfall is about more than winter recreation. Snowpack helps supply rivers, reservoirs, agricultural operations, and municipal water systems throughout the region.

What happens in the mountains during the coming months can have consequences well into next summer.

A Historically Quiet Hurricane Season

CSU’s latest Atlantic hurricane season review illustrates just how influential global atmospheric conditions can be.

The 2026 season produced 10 named storms, but only Hurricane Isaias reached hurricane strength. An average Atlantic season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

“The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season was historically quiet,” said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of CSU’s forecast.

Researchers believe an exceptionally strong El Niño generated record-high vertical wind shear across portions of the western tropical Atlantic and Caribbean.

Wind shear occurs when wind speed or direction changes with height. Strong wind shear can disrupt developing tropical storms, preventing them from becoming hurricanes.

Even unusually warm Atlantic waters could not overcome those unfavorable atmospheric conditions.

The season generated just 16% of its average Accumulated Cyclone Energy, a measure that accounts for storm intensity and duration.

Despite the limited activity, Hurricane Isaias caused considerable damage when it made landfall near Destin, Florida.

What Could El Niño Mean for Our Winter?

CSU’s hurricane forecasting experience offers an important lesson for anyone wondering what Northern Colorado’s winter might look like.

Researchers anticipated below-average hurricane activity in April and lowered their projections as the season progressed. Yet even their revised forecasts overestimated the activity that ultimately occurred.

Seasonal climate outlooks identify broader trends and probabilities rather than specific weather events. They cannot predict precisely when snow will fall in Fort Collins, how much will accumulate in Estes Park, or whether a particular storm will disrupt mountain travel.

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CSU’s forecasting methods draw on 70 years of historical data, examining ocean temperatures, atmospheric pressure, wind shear, and other climate indicators. Those factors explain approximately 50% to 60% of historical year-to-year hurricane variability.

Much remains unpredictable.

For Northern Colorado residents, that means following local weather forecasts remains essential, regardless of what broader seasonal outlooks suggest.

CDOT and CSU launched a weather balloon near Horsetooth to improve forecasts, road safety, and storm response statewide. (Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

Northern Colorado Science With Global Reach

Colorado State University’s seasonal hurricane forecasting program began in 1984 under the leadership of the late atmospheric scientist William Gray.

More than four decades later, researchers in Fort Collins continue investigating atmospheric patterns that affect communities worldwide.

As Northern Colorado enters another winter, the latest research offers a broader perspective on the forces shaping our weather.

From the warm waters of the tropical Pacific to the snow-covered peaks of the Rocky Mountains, our atmosphere is an interconnected system that scientists continue to work to understand better.

CSU will release a preliminary discussion of the 2027 Atlantic hurricane season on December 10 by its first full forecast on April 8, 2027.

Explore the research at Colorado State University’s tropical meteorology forecasting website.