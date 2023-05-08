Five Suspects Arrested in Fentanyl Distribution Ring 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force has arrested five people in connection with a fentanyl distribution operation.

On April 27, 2023, the NCDTF served search warrants at three locations in the Loveland area with the assistance of the Loveland Police SWAT team, Loveland Police Street Crimes Unit, Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response Team, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit. The case began in June 2022 as an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Larimer County.

These search warrants led to the seizure and recovery of distribution amounts of fentanyl, including illicit narcotics accessible by children, a stolen firearm, and other evidence. Investigators also arrested the following people associated with this case:

Ryan Rios (DOB 02/29/80) of Loveland

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (DF2) Weld County Felony Warrant

Rios was issued a $750 cash bond by the Larimer County Court, in addition to a $50,000 cash/property/surety bond issued by Weld County.

Delia Cruz Dominguez (DOB 04/17/84) of Loveland

Child abuse – 2 counts (M1)

Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl (DM1)

Cruz Dominguez was issued a $1,250 Personal Recognizance bond by the Larimer County Court and released from the Larimer County Jail on April 28.

Rayna Venegas (DOB 05/18/98) of Fort Collins

Outstanding Parole Warrant

Venegas’ parole hold was removed and she was released on April 28.

Blake Davis (DOB 09/08/87) of Loveland

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (DF2) Davis was issued a $400 cash bond and released on April 28.

Alysha Edwards (DOB 02/07/93) of Loveland

Larimer County Felony Warrant – Probation Revocation

Edwards was issued a $200 cash bond and released on April 29.

The charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force works to protect the community by identifying, investigating, and impacting drug-related crime in Larimer County. Participating agencies who make this effort possible include Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Police Department, Windsor Police Department, Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Adult Parole, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.