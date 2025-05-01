Former LaSalle Police Officer Sentenced to 6 Years for Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. (Weld County D.A.) – Erik Hernandez, a former police officer for the town of LaSalle, has been sentenced to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the 2023 shooting death of an unarmed man at a local Family Dollar store.

Erik Hernandez

The sentencing, delivered on Friday by Weld County District Court Judge Marcello Kopcow, follows Hernandez’s guilty plea to manslaughter, a class 4 felony, in January.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2023, when Hernandez investigated a citizen’s report of a “suspicious vehicle” at the Family Dollar in LaSalle. During the encounter, Hernandez shot and killed Juston Reffel.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



A Weld County Statutory Grand Jury subsequently indicted Hernandez on a charge of second-degree murder in June 2023. However, a trial in November 2024 ended without a unanimous verdict after nearly two days of jury deliberation.

“There’s nothing more serious than the loss of human life,” stated Deputy District Attorney Lacy Wells. “There’s one benefit here, though, and it’s that this individual will never be a police officer again. Juston deserved better and so did the citizens of Weld County.”

Deputy District Attorneys Lacy Wells and Daniel Skelton jointly prosecuted the case.