Fort Collins Celebrates 37th Annual Summer Bike to Work Day on June 25

Community-wide event promotes healthy, sustainable travel and local business support

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On Wednesday, June 25, Fort Collins will host its 37th annual Summer Bike to Work Day, inviting residents across Northern Colorado to ditch their cars and hop on a bike. With more than 90 breakfast and afternoon stations hosted by local businesses and organizations, the event is a cornerstone of Colorado Bike Month and highlights the city’s longstanding commitment to sustainability and active transportation.

Held from 6:30–9:30 a.m. and again from 4–6 p.m., Bike to Work Day offers a festive, inclusive way to explore Fort Collins’ award-winning trail and bikeway system. Stations along major cycling routes will provide free breakfast items, coffee, bike tune-ups, and the warm camaraderie that has come to define the event.

“Bike to Work Day is a chance for our community to come together and experience the fun and freedom of getting around by bike,” said AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, Active Modes Specialist for the City of Fort Collins. “It’s a welcoming event for riders of all ages and experience levels.”

What Riders Can Expect:

Free breakfast at morning stations (while supplies last), with a variety of options from local eateries.

Afternoon stations offering refreshments, community interaction, and giveaways.

More than 90 locations citywide, staffed by local organizations and volunteers.

On-site bike mechanics at select stations offering free checks and basic repairs.

A family-friendly, all-skills-welcome atmosphere promoting bike safety and etiquette.

Recognized as one of only five Platinum Bicycle Friendly Communities by the League of American Bicyclists, Fort Collins continues to lead by example in cycling infrastructure and culture.

Plan Your Ride:

To view station maps and event details, visit fcgov.com/btwd.

Source: City of Fort Collins