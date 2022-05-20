Free Mulch Day Rescheduled for May 21 and Mulch Available Now at Multiple Community Parks

The City of Fort Collins Forestry Division will provide free wood mulch to the Fort Collins community on Saturday, May 21 from 8 am to 3 pm at 1380 Hoffman Mill Road. After putting out the spot fires at Hoffman Mill, the Forestry staff evaluated the remaining mulch and have enough to provide to the community.

Loading assistance will be provided onsite by City personnel using a front-end loader. Visitors should bring their own open-top vehicle or trailer and will be responsible for covering their loads upon departure from the facility. Please note, that this offer is not available to commercial businesses.

In addition to Free Mulch Day, the Forestry Division is providing self-load mulch at the following sites, until supplies run out:

City Park

Edora Park

Fossil Creek Park

Rolland Moore Park

Spring Canyon Park

The year-round self-load sites (Timberline Recycling Center and Gardens on Spring Creek) will continue to be filled with mulch weekly.

For more information and maps of the additional self-load sites, visit fcgov.com/forestry or call 970.221.6660.