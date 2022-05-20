Winter Storm Warning Issued for Fort Collins, Heavy Spring Snow is in the Forecast

Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

No, this is not a test. It’s actually happening! The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for front range cities effective 4 pm May 20 through May 21 at 12 pm.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected — between 3-10 inches. The heaviest amounts will be near the foothills and southern portions of the Denver metro area, however, Fort Collins is included in the warning.

The heaviest snow will be this evening, into tomorrow morning. Lighter snow is expected tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The day high tomorrow is expected to be 50 degrees.

Heavy spring snow will most likely down tree limbs and power lines. If you see a downed tree or limb, stay clear. If a power line is involved, do not go anywhere near it. Call 911 if your safety (or someone else’s) is at risk. Get to safety first. Report power outages to the electric company. Save the 911 operators the call — if it is not an emergency.

Cover those expensive plants (if you just bought them from your local garden supply store) with buckets, empty pots, or frost material. Detach your garden hoses, because folks, it looks like we are in for some snow!

Email your pictures of the snow in Northern Colorado to yourphotos@northfortynews.com