Greeley Bicyclist Dies After Collision With SUV at Downtown Intersection

Police say the 53-year-old cyclist failed to stop at a stop sign before being struck Monday evening at 11th Avenue and 4th Street.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 53-year-old bicyclist died Monday evening, October 12, following a collision with an SUV at an intersection in Greeley.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 11th Avenue and 4th Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

Investigators determined that the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on 4th Street when he entered the intersection without stopping at a posted stop sign. Police said the bicycle did not have functioning headlights or taillights.

The cyclist was struck by a white Ford Explorer traveling northbound on 11th Avenue. The SUV was driven by a 25-year-old man who was not injured.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene before transporting the bicyclist to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after notifying his family.

Greeley Police traffic investigators reconstructed the collision and reviewed video footage obtained from the scene. Based on the physical evidence and video, investigators concluded that the bicyclist was responsible for the collision.

Police said no charges are pending against the driver of the Ford Explorer.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Officer Ed Kubala at [email protected].