Fort Collins Farm Accelerator Opens Applications for 2027 Growing Season

Northern Colorado Foodshed Project offers affordable farmland, equipment, and business training to help experienced growers establish independent farms

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

For aspiring farmers in Northern Colorado, access to affordable land, equipment, and water can be among the biggest obstacles to starting an agricultural business. A Fort Collins program is working to remove those barriers, and applications are now open for its 2027 growing season.

The Northern Colorado Foodshed Project is accepting applications for its Farm Business Accelerator Program, which provides experienced growers with the resources and business training needed to establish independent farming operations.

The program will accept one to three new farmers for 2027, with applications due December 18.

Based at Flores del Sol Natural Area in Fort Collins, the accelerator offers affordable farmland, shared agricultural infrastructure, technical assistance, mentorship,p and business education through a partnership with Colorado State University Extension.

Helping farmers get established

The accelerator is designed for people who already know how to grow crops but need assistance turning their agricultural experience into a viable business.

Applicants must have at least two seasons of direct agricultural production experience, a well-developed business concept, and a commitment to sustainable growing practices.

Although the program primarily serves vegetable and crop producers, the organization encourages farmers interested in other types of agricultural production to inquire about opportunities.

Participants work alongside established and beginning farmers at Flores del Sol, a City of Fort Collins-owned property leased by Poudre Valley Community Farms.

The collaborative setting provides access to experienced producers and opportunities to develop relationships within Northern Colorado’s agricultural community. Foodshed Project

Affordable land and shared resources

Farmers entering the program can begin with plots as small as one-quarter acre, with opportunities for larger growing areas.

Participants receive access to shared infrastructure, including irrigation systems, storage facilities, walk-in coolers, propagation and growing tunnels, agricultural tools and equipment.

The program also provides basic land preparation, technical support, marketing assistance,e and connections to potential sales opportunities.

For the 2027 season, first-year participation fees begin at $500 for a quarter-acre plot. A half-acre plot costs $1,100 for the first year. Fees increase in subsequent years as participating farms develop.

Farmers remain responsible for their seeds, transplants, certain irrigation materials, specialized supplies, and required liability insurance.

The program’s core commitment is three years, and qualifying graduates can apply to remain for up to two additional seasons as mentors to newer participants. foodshedproject.org

Business education and mentorship

Beyond providing farmland, the accelerator focuses on developing the financial and management skills needed to sustain a farming business.

First-year participants attend CSU Extension’s Building Farmers Principles of Business Planning and Management course. The training addresses business planning, production, marketing, and financial management.

In subsequent years, participants can access additional educational opportunities covering subjects such as bookkeeping, employee management, legal considerations, and fundraising.

Third-year farmers also receive assistance evaluating different marketing channels to understand profitability better and make informed decisions about where to sell their products.

The Foodshed Project works with Poudre Valley Community Farms to help graduates explore longer-term land and water access opportunities after completing the program. foodshedproject.org

How to apply for 2027

Prospective participants must complete an intake interview before submitting an application. Interviews are available through December 11 and can take place at the farm or virtually.

Applicants should be prepared to discuss their agricultural experience, proposed business, planned crops, growing methods, and infrastructure needs.

Submit completed applications by 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Friday, December 18, 2026.

A review panel will evaluate candidates based on their farming experience, training needs, business vision, and suitability for the program.

Selected farmers are expected to be notified in January, with orientation scheduled for late January. Access to growing plots begins February 1, 2027.

First-year participants will also attend required Building Farmers classes in Fort Collins from mid-January through early March.

Interested farmers can contact Kenan Hill, the program’s accelerator manager, to schedule an interview or learn more about whether the opportunity fits their business plans.

Program information and applications: Northern Colorado Foodshed Project Farm Business Accelerator

Contact: Kenan Hill, Accelerator Program Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 919-480-4133