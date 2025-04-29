Larimer County Climate Smart Future Ready Plan: First Year Report Highlights Progress Towards a Resilient Future

Fort Collins, CO – Imagine a resilient, sustainable, and thriving future for Larimer County. The Larimer County Climate Smart Future Ready Plan (CSFR), a comprehensive five-year initiative launched in 2024, is actively addressing the growing risks associated with declining air quality, shifting weather patterns, and the increasing frequency of natural disasters. This vital plan is an integral part of the Larimer County 2024 – 2028 Strategic Plan, underscoring the county’s commitment to a proactive approach to climate challenges (https://www.larimer.gov/performance-budget-and-strategy/strategicplan/2024-2028).

The first year of the CSFR initiative has marked significant achievements, made possible through strong collaborations with numerous community partners. The newly released Climate Smart Future Ready Annual Report (https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/a0256fdd661c402a8a9556eb9ef0f70c) is now available to the public, showcasing these successes and providing a transparent overview of the progress made.

The report highlights seven key focus areas essential for enhancing the community’s climate resilience and future preparedness. This collaborative effort involves 50 community partners, 10 Larimer County departments, and the dedicated work of 18 action teams.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



In its inaugural year, the 18 action teams have successfully connected the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions with the protection of environmental health, while simultaneously striving for economic stability and promoting social equity and protection within the following focus areas:

Unifying Solutions

Built Environment

Circular Economy

Business and Employment

Natural Environment

Agriculture

Mobility

Building on this momentum, the CSFR plan is now moving forward with the next crucial steps for the community.