Weld County Drug Dealer Sentenced to 50 Years for Methamphetamine Distribution

GREELEY, Colo. (Weld County D.A.) – A Weld County man will spend the next five decades incarcerated for distributing substantial quantities of methamphetamine within the local community.

Last week, Weld County District Court Judge Anita Crowther handed down a 50-year sentence to 54-year-old Leroy Cerda, who will serve his time in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The conviction stems from two separate incidents in April and May of the previous year. In both instances, Cerda sold half a pound of methamphetamine to undercover officers from the Weld County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) for $1,000 per transaction.

Leroy Cerda

In February, Cerda pleaded guilty to two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, classified as a Class 1 drug felony in Colorado.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia emphasized the significance of the sentencing, stating, “I want to make something clear: The Weld County Drug Task Force team actively targets established drug dealers in our community, and this defendant was a prime example. He exploited vulnerable individuals by disseminating this lethal substance throughout our community, seeking personal gain from their addictions. It is our hope that this sentence sends a strong message: those caught engaging in such criminal activity in Weld County will face the full force of the law.”