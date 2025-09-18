Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit on I-25 in Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Suspect faces multiple felony charges after causing crashes and hospitalizing a motorcyclist

A Larimer County man is facing multiple felony charges after a reckless chase and wrong-way drive on Interstate 25 caused multiple crashes and temporarily shut down the highway on Monday, September 15.

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. in south Loveland for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Thomas Mazza, 31, refused to stop, eluded deputies, and then drove southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25. Several vehicles crashed as a result of his actions.

Law enforcement performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the vehicle and safely arrest Mazza. A female passenger inside the car was not injured and was released at the scene.

During the incident, a motorcyclist crashed while trying to avoid Mazza’s vehicle. The rider was transported to a hospital and later released. I-25 northbound was closed for a period of time while deputies investigated.

Mazza was booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Vehicular Eluding Resulting in Bodily Injury (Class 4 felony)

Vehicular Eluding (Class 5 felony)

Five counts of Attempted Criminally Negligent Homicide (Class 5 felony)

False Imprisonment (Class 2 misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (misdemeanor)

Domestic Violence (enhancer)

At a subsequent court hearing, prosecutors revealed Mazza was already out on bond for two other cases. The District Attorney’s Office requested — and the court granted — a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation remains active, and deputies are seeking public assistance. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Travis Fischer at (970) 498-5585. Video can be uploaded directly at this link.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

The charges are accusations, and Mazza is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office