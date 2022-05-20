Larimer County Natural Resources Opens New Sky View Campground at Carter Lake

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has announced the official opening of Sky View Campground, a new six-acre recreation development at Carter Lake reservoir, located along County Road 31 in Berthoud. Larimer County, Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Airstream Club, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, alongside other project partners, marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 12.

Designed as the first campground in Larimer County catering to large groups, Sky View has a total of 15 campsites divided among three pods, accommodating up to 120 people. The design caters to groups looking to camp together for reunions, special occasions, and other events. The new campground cost $1.9 million.

Sky View Campground is a capital improvement project funded partially from visitor day use and camping fee revenues collected at Larimer County Natural Resources properties. Other funding partners contributing to the project include Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and Friends of Larimer County.

“Sky View Campground is a great example of the role partnership plays in achieving positive outcomes for the community. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Great Outdoors Colorado, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and the Friends of Larimer County for their generous support of this new campground,” said Daylan Figgs, Director, Natural Resources.

Group reservations at Sky View opened in January 2022, and the campground will open officially to reserved campers for the first-time beginning May 20, 2022. Summer reservations are filling quickly.

As a fully paved campground, Sky View can accommodate both RV and tent campers. In addition, the paved site makes the campground accessible to individuals with mobility challenges. Other features of the campground include a group pavilion, electric hook-ups, water hydrants, restrooms, and communal fire rings.

Sky View Campground was unanimously approved in 2017 by the Board of County Commissioners in the Reservoir Parks Master Plan. Extensive community input was considered in the development of Sky View’s features and design.

For more information about Sky View Campground, please visit larimer.org/naturalresources/parks/carter-lake/sky-view-campground. For more information regarding Larimer County Natural Resources, please visit larimer.org/naturalresources.

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit larimer.org/naturalresources