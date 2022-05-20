Today’s Weather: 5/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tonight we’ll have rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 2 39 44 34
Berthoud 2 38 43 33
Fort Collins 3 38 45 34
Greeley 2 40 44 33
Laporte 4 41 44 32
Livermore 8 30 42 29
Loveland 2 35 43 33
Red Feather Lakes 8 24 32 20
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 15 33 45 33
Wellington 1 41 46 33
Windsor 3 39 45 34
*As of May 20, 2022 7:50am

