Today’s Weather: 5/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tonight we’ll have rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|39
|44
|34
|Berthoud
|2
|38
|43
|33
|Fort Collins
|3
|38
|45
|34
|Greeley
|2
|40
|44
|33
|Laporte
|4
|41
|44
|32
|Livermore
|8
|30
|42
|29
|Loveland
|2
|35
|43
|33
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|24
|32
|20
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|15
|33
|45
|33
|Wellington
|1
|41
|46
|33
|Windsor
|3
|39
|45
|34
|*As of May 20, 2022 7:50am
