Larimer County Seeks Input on Strict Data Center Rules

Proposed regulations would limit power consumption, prohibit evaporative cooling, and restrict large-scale facilities in unincorporated areas

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County residents have an opportunity to help shape new regulations governing future data center development, as county officials consider restrictions designed to protect water resources, limit energy demand and address environmental concerns.

The county has released draft Land Use Code regulations that would establish strict requirements for data centers in unincorporated Larimer County. The proposal includes a 30-megawatt power cap per facility, a requirement that at least 80% of operating power come from renewable sources, and a prohibition on evaporative cooling systems.

Together, the restrictions would effectively prevent hyperscale data centers from being developed in unincorporated areas while allowing consideration of smaller facilities that support essential services.

Addressing Community Concerns

The proposed regulations follow months of public discussion about the potential impacts of data centers, particularly their demands on electricity and water infrastructure.

Larimer County began developing specific regulations in January 2026, anticipating potential applications even though no data center development proposals have been submitted.

A temporary moratorium on data center development remains in effect through February 2027.

Rather than pursue an outright ban, county commissioners and the Planning Commission directed staff to develop enforceable regulations that address community concerns while preserving opportunities for smaller facilities.

Those facilities can support emergency dispatch systems, electrical grid operations, internet infrastructure, law enforcement communications, and telehealth services.

What the Proposed Rules Would Require

Under the draft regulations, data centers would face several restrictions:

Power consumption: Individual facilities would be limited to 30 megawatts.

Renewable energy: At least 80% of operating power must come from renewable sources.

Water conservation: Evaporative cooling systems would be prohibited.

Location restrictions: Facilities would be permitted only in Industrial Heavy and Industrial Light zoning districts.

Air quality: Developers would be required to submit plans addressing potential air quality impacts.

Noise controls: Professional sound engineers would conduct studies before and after construction, and facilities would have to meet county noise limits.

The county could also revisit the regulations if new information reveals environmental or community impacts not adequately addressed by the adopted rules.

County Wants Public Participation

County officials emphasize that the regulations remain in draft form and that community feedback could influence the final requirements.

“There are still opportunities to engage with this process, and we want to hear from you,” Commissioner Kristen Stephens said during a county work session. “If you have questions or concerns about anything included in this draft, please reach out to us. We are happy to have those conversations.”

Public comments will help inform upcoming work sessions involving the Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners. Formal public hearings will follow those discussions.

The county also notes that its regulatory authority has limits. Larimer County does not control water or electric utilities and cannot establish utility rates.

Additionally, the proposed Land Use Code changes would apply only to unincorporated Larimer County. Municipalities including Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, and Estes Park maintain their own land use regulations.

How to Review the Proposal

Residents can read the complete draft regulations and submit feedback through the county’s public engagement website.

Read the proposed regulations: https://publicinput.com/Customer/File/Full/87e4204c-1731-4758-b9cc-a6eac75d3fad

Submit comments and review frequently asked questions: https://engage.larimer.gov/x00418

With the current moratorium scheduled to expire in February 2027, the county’s review process will help determine how it evaluates future data center proposals and what protections must be in place before development can proceed.