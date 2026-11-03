Colorado Surgeon’s Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis Changes Her Life and Her Medicine

Diagnosed at 37 while preparing to start a family, Banner Health surgeon Dr. Devin Sponseller shares how cancer reshaped her plans for motherhood and her approach to patient care.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dr. Devin Sponseller was preparing to start a family with her wife when a routine fertility scan revealed a 7-centimeter mass on one of her ovaries in November 2024.

The 37-year-old Banner Health vascular surgeon was advised to wait a month to see whether the suspected cyst would shrink. But something didn’t feel right.

“I had a ‘gut feeling’ something was wrong,” Sponseller recalled. “I was ready to act.”

She consulted Banner Health surgical oncologist Dr. Robin Lacour, who agreed to remove the mass. A week after surgery, pathology results revealed aggressive stage I ovarian cancer.

“My immediate reaction was shock, even though I knew about the possibility of malignancy; you never think it is going to happen to you,” Sponseller said.

Her medical training helped her understand the diagnosis but also intensified her fears.

“I immediately thought about my wife and how she would continue without me, yes, very dark, but that is where my mind went.”

An aggressive diagnosis

Lacour identified the cancer as clear cell carcinoma, an aggressive ovarian cancer subtype that can carry a significant risk of recurrence.

The first surgery had removed the cyst but left the affected ovary in place. A second operation removed both ovaries, the uterus, and additional abdominal tissue to treat the cancer and determine its extent.

They also found cancer in the second ovary. Sponseller’s reported diagnosis remained stage I.

The surgeries ended her ability to carry a pregnancy, changing the family plans she and her wife had been making.

“I can no longer carry a pregnancy, which is devastating now, but at the time, I was in survival mode and really did not have a choice,” she said.

The couple is exploring options for her wife to carry a pregnancy and considering adoption.

“This diagnosis has not deterred me from wanting to be a mother; it is just going to look different.”

Warning signs and speaking up

Despite her medical background, Sponseller had not experienced the symptoms she typically associated with ovarian cancer.

Looking back, she remembers waking during the early morning hours feeling as though she needed a bowel movement, but nothing would happen.

She later learned the tumor had been pressing against her rectum when she lay flat. The symptom disappeared after surgery.

Lacour explained that ovarian cancer can be difficult to detect early because symptoms often resemble common digestive or abdominal conditions.

Persistent pelvic pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, decreased appetite or unexplained weight loss should prompt medical evaluation, she said.

There is no recommended routine ovarian cancer screening test for asymptomatic women at average risk.

Sponseller now encourages women to trust their instincts and advocate for their health.

“If you feel something, SAY SOMETHING and refuse to be ignored,” she said. “If your doctor does not listen, find another doctor.”

From surgeon to patient

For years, Sponseller had been the physician making decisions and helping patients through difficult medical situations. Cancer reversed those roles.

“I felt powerless,” she said. “As a surgeon, I am usually the one in charge and solving the problems.”

Chemotherapy kept her away from the operating room for five months and caused severe neuropathic pain.

“It felt like my whole body was being squeezed by a vice,” she recalled.

When she finally returned to surgery, she worried about being away from her profession for so long.

“But it all came back like I was never away,” she said, crediting her surgical partner, Dr. Fuller, with helping her regain confidence.

The experience changed how she relates to patients, many of whom are older adults who have faced cancer themselves.

“I relate with my patients on a whole new level,” Sponseller said. “I can connect with them and give them comfort in a way I could not before.”

Dr. Devin Sponseller and friends gather at the Manitou Incline, a challenge she undertook to celebrate her recovery and embrace a new normal after cancer treatment. (Photo courtesy of Banner Health)

Climbing toward a new normal

After chemotherapy, Sponseller trained for months with her wife and friends to climb the Manitou Incline near Colorado Springs.

The demanding mountain climb became a symbol of her recovery and acceptance of the physical changes caused by cancer treatment and surgical menopause.

“Bottom line, I will never be in the health I was in prior to my diagnosis; between the cancer and menopause, my body has changed,” she said.

Completing the climb helped her embrace what she calls her new normal.

Today, Sponseller says she is doing well physically. She and her wife enjoy traveling, camping, fishing, and hiking, with a renewed appreciation for everyday experiences.

“Our life is amazing; we are grateful for every day,” she said.

But remission has not eliminated every challenge.

Sponseller continues managing anxiety about recurrence, supported by her wife, family, and an oncology psychologist at MD Anderson.

“People are very happy to hear about remission but never question recurrence,” she said.

“Every cancer patient thinks about cancer every day; the fear of recurrence is always in our minds. Over time, the fear gets smaller but never disappears.”

Nearly two years after her diagnosis, Sponseller continues practicing medicine, pursuing her dream of motherhood and appreciating the life she and her wife share.

Her experience has reinforced a message she hopes other women will remember: listen to your body, ask questions, and keep seeking answers when something doesn’t feel right.

Support original Northern Colorado journalism.

North Forty News shares stories that connect our communities and help readers understand the experiences of people around them.

The news earns your attention. Our commitment earns your trust. Your support keeps local journalism strong.

Support local journalism: https://northfortynews.com/membership