Larimer County Wildland Fire Team Expands and Rebrands as Phantom Canyon Crew

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Meet the Phantom Canyon Crew, Larimer County’s Expanded Wildland Fire Team!

In response to an increasing need for mitigation work and firefighting, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office fire program is growing significantly in 2025. The Emergency Services Initial Attack Module has added 11 full-time staff members for the season, bringing the total to 20 dedicated firefighters.

This expansion means the team no longer fits the technical description of a “module,” which typically includes 6-12 people. With this substantial increase in personnel, the group now officially meets the definition of a “crew.”

Phantom Canyon Fire Team (Photo Courtesy Phantom Canyon Fire Department)

A new category and new members called for a new identity. Previously referred to generically as the Larimer Module, this vital wildland fire team is now officially named Phantom Canyon Crew. This new name will be used on local incidents as well as during deployments to support other communities facing wildfire threats.

The name Phantom Canyon isn’t just a mysterious-sounding moniker; it’s rooted in local geography. Phantom Canyon is a remote backcountry nature preserve located northwest of Fort Collins, Colorado. The area’s scenic ridgelines, the Cache la Poudre River, and its mountain lion population served as the inspiration for the imagery featured on the crew’s striking new patch.

The work of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office wildland crew extends far beyond responding to active fires. They work diligently year-round to support crucial mitigation efforts within wildland-urban interface (WUI) areas throughout the county. Their proactive work includes cutting projects and clearing road ingress/egress routes, all of which are essential for reducing wildfire risk and enhancing community resiliency. Funding for these full-time seasonal team members is largely secured through grants, highlighting the importance of external support for this vital public safety initiative.