CSU Study Explores Whether Romantic Partners Make the Best Best Friends — and Why It Matters for Our Well-Being

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A new study from Colorado State University is helping shine a light on how relationships shape our happiness and support networks — a topic that has growing relevance in Northern Colorado as communities become increasingly interconnected.

Published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, the research surveyed 940 American adults in romantic relationships, asking whether they consider their partner their “best friend” — and how that connection influences their sense of well-being.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The findings, led by CSU Communication Studies Assistant Professor Natalie Pennington, reveal a nuanced picture. Those who called their romantic partner their best friend reported feeling closer and spending more time together. However, those who maintained a separate best friend outside their romantic relationship reported greater overall social support.

Why It Matters Locally

As Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding communities continue to grow and evolve, maintaining strong personal networks — romantic, platonic, or both — becomes critical for mental health and community resilience. Pennington’s research underscores the importance of balancing deep romantic partnerships with broader friendship circles, a message that resonates for Northern Colorado residents navigating busy, modern lives.

“Traditionally, there’s been a lot of pressure on romantic relationships to fulfill every emotional need,” Pennington said. “But we’re finding that having multiple supportive people in your life — a convoy of relationships — can provide greater social health overall.”

The study is part of the American Friendship Project, an ongoing nationwide look at how friendship structures impact our well-being.

Key Insights from the Study

Companionship vs. Support: Partners labeled as best friends provided stronger companionship, but those who had a separate best friend experienced higher levels of social support.

Partners labeled as best friends provided stronger companionship, but those who had a separate best friend experienced higher levels of social support. Demographic Trends: Older adults, people with lower incomes, and those who were dating (rather than married) were more likely to consider their romantic partners their best friends.

Older adults, people with lower incomes, and those who were dating (rather than married) were more likely to consider their romantic partners their best friends. Changing Social Norms: Fewer Americans today are emphasizing marriage as the pinnacle of adult relationships. Many now prioritize deep friendships equally, or even more.

Pennington notes that the goal isn’t to downplay the importance of romantic relationships, but to broaden the conversation about emotional support. “Having a partner you can lean on is great, but it’s also valuable to have multiple strong connections in your life,” she said.

Community Takeaway

For Northern Coloradans, especially those navigating new life stages, financial challenges, or growing families, this research offers a hopeful reminder: friendship and social connection can take many forms. Whether through a life partner or a lifelong friend, nurturing multiple meaningful relationships can foster a stronger, more supportive community.

For readers interested in a deeper examination of how friendships and romantic relationships influence social well-being, the full study is available in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. To explore more about the American Friendship Project and ongoing research led by CSU’s Department of Communication Studies, visit Colorado State University’s SOURCE news site.

About the Researcher

Natalie Pennington, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in CSU’s Department of Communication Studies and co-leader of the American Friendship Project.