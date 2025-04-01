Nebraska Man Sentenced After Weld County Detectives Crack 2023 Child Sex Assault Case

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, COLO. — A disturbing child sex assault case that began in 2023 has reached a conclusion thanks to the diligence of Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) detectives, who connected the case to an existing investigation in Nebraska.

In October 2023, the WCSO Investigations Unit received a report involving then-23-year-old Micah Rojas, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim. Through their investigation, detectives were able to link the Weld County case with a previously reported sexual assault case in Nebraska.

Working across state lines, WCSO detectives traveled to Nebraska, where Rojas was already in custody, and conducted an in-person interview. During that interview, Rojas admitted to the sex acts he was accused of, strengthening the case for prosecution in both states.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



In April 2024, Rojas was found guilty by the Nebraska court system and sentenced to 10–15 years in prison.

Following his Nebraska conviction, Rojas was extradited to Weld County, where he stood trial for additional charges related to the same pattern of abuse. On March 28, 2025, the Weld County court found Rojas guilty and sentenced him to 15 years to life for each count of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse, a charge that includes a sentencing enhancer. The Colorado sentence will run consecutively to the time he is already serving in Nebraska.

“We applaud the effort and commitment our detectives have shown in this case,” the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We appreciate their ongoing dedication to ensuring Weld County remains a safe place.”

For more information on ongoing investigations or to report a crime, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office website.

If you suspect a child may be the victim of abuse, please contact the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437) or visit co4kids.org for more resources.

Stay up to date with more Northern Colorado news at northfortynews.com.