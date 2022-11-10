Options to Pay Delinquent Property Taxes

Interest continues to accrue on all unpaid property taxes and is subject to advertising and distraint fees. The timely receipt of property taxes is essential to the effective delivery of services to you by our county health department, fire districts, cities, towns, special districts, and local law enforcement agencies. The Larimer County Tax Lien Sale is scheduled for November 17 and is held to collect these unpaid taxes, to meet the budgetary requirements of all certified taxing authorities.

Cash or certified funds will be required for payment after October 31. For your convenience, you may mail payments to Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522 or drop them off in our secure 24-hour drop box at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. To ensure proper credit, please reference your schedule number on your check and include your payment coupon. More information about these options can be found at https://www.larimer.org/treasurer/pay.

If you have an escrow account with your mortgage company for property taxes and have questions regarding their payment, please contact them for further information.

If you have not received your Larimer County property tax statement for 2021 taxes payable in 2022 or have any other questions, please call the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office at [970] 498-7020, email us as lctreasurer@larimer.org, or use our chat feature through our website at https://www.larimer.org/treaurer.