Stover & Stuart Project Completes Phase One – Moves to Phase Two in November

Utilities Stormwater crews have completed the first phase of the Stover & Stuart Project. New Stormwater infrastructure has been connected to an upsized stormwater outfall in Spring Creek that was installed earlier this year – including a new water quality feature. This completed phase of the project included the installation of one of the second-largest manholes in the city. At eight feet wide by thirteen feet tall and weighing in at 23,000 pounds, it was an engineering feat to install and place perfectly around all of the other utilities underground.

Phase two of the project will require a full closure of Stuart Street at the intersection of Stover Street. Crews will install new upsized stormwater infrastructure that increases capacity and will help reduce recurring street flooding in the intersection.

North Stover Street will remain closed for equipment storage.

Approximate dates and locations for construction phases:

Phase 1 – Complete

Phase 2 – East Stuart Street in the 600 block (November 14 – December 5)

Phase 3 – East Stuart Street from the 600 black and into the 700 block, including the intersection and corner of Stover Street (December 5 – January 1)

Roads and intersections are closed for safety and to complete the job as efficiently as possible. The Stover Street bike path currently has a rough patch but is still open. Safety for residents, bike riders, commuters, pedestrians, and work crews is a top priority. Barricades and fences will continue to be used to clearly mark areas of excavation at night and on weekends. Detour routes will be provided as needed. Please keep children and pets away from construction zones.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/stover-stuart-project.