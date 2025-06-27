Fort Collins Film Showcase Spotlights Women Creators July 16

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Third installment of Magic Rat Film Showcase focuses on female voices, identity, and cultural storytelling

FORT COLLINS, CO — The Magic Rat Film Showcase returns Wednesday, July 16, with a special edition dedicated to Women In Film, spotlighting the voices and stories of female filmmakers whose work explores themes of identity, cultural heritage, and community.

This third installment in the seasonal showcase, hosted at The Elizabeth Hotel’s Magic Rat venue, will feature films by Cassie LeFevre, Madison Santamaria, and Hannah Tran. Each selection offers a deeply personal perspective, with topics ranging from biracial identity to the preservation of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian culture in Denver’s Little Saigon.

Among the featured works is the animated short Checkbox Other by Santamaria, which navigates the complexities of growing up biracial. Tran’s documentary, “There’s a Lane for Us Here,” highlights the stories of Vietnamese refugees who have fought to preserve their heritage amid decades of cultural change.

“Curating this showcase is about creating space for women storytellers and building meaningful community through film,” said Shantel Hansen, documentary filmmaker and curator of the Magic Rat Film Showcase Series. “These events are more than screenings—they’re a foundation for collaboration and connection.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. for happy hour, with the screening and filmmaker talkback beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at theelizabethcolorado.com.

Past showcases have generated strong community engagement, bringing together hotel guests, local artists, and film enthusiasts. Organizers view the growing interest as a stepping stone toward larger platforms, such as the 2027 Sundance Film Festival.

“The buzz around these showcases is real,” said Carl Pratt, General Manager at The Elizabeth Hotel. “It’s exciting to see Fort Collins show up for independent film and regional creators.”

The Magic Rat Film Showcase continues on August 20 with METHOD by Nkosi Roma, a psychological drama exploring the boundaries between performance and reality.

Support local storytelling and independent film by attending Women In Film on July 16.

Visit theelizabethcolorado.com to purchase tickets and learn more.

Information provided by The Elizabeth Hotel and Magic Rat Film Showcase.