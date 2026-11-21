No injuries reported after a two-vehicle collision at Drake Road and Shields Street sends an SUV into an apartment building.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A two-vehicle crash at a busy Fort Collins intersection sent an SUV into an apartment building, damaging part of the structure but causing no reported injuries.

According to Poudre Fire Authority (PFA), emergency crews responded at approximately 6:25 p.m. to the intersection of West Drake Road and South Shields Street.

Following the collision, one of the vehicles left the roadway and struck an apartment building on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Firefighters Stabilize Damaged Building

PFA Engine 4 arrived at 6:29 p.m., four minutes after the initial response time. Firefighters assessed the crash scene, addressed potential hazards, and worked to secure the damaged structure.

Rescue 4 crews stabilized the affected portion of the apartment building to prevent further damage and ensure the area was safe.

Photographs released by PFA show an SUV against the exterior of the apartment building, with visible damage near an exterior stairwell. Additional images show firefighters inspecting the damaged wall and working around the vehicle.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the impact and structural damage, authorities reported no injuries.

The apartment unit struck by the vehicle was unoccupied when the crash occurred.

PFA crews remained at the scene until they determined the building was safe, then transferred responsibility to Fort Collins Police Services.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about what caused the collision or whether citations would be issued.

The incident serves as a reminder of how quickly roadway collisions can affect nearby homes and buildings, particularly at busy intersections surrounded by residential development.

For additional public safety information, visit Poudre Fire Authority.