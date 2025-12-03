Missing Loveland-Area Woman Last Seen Near I-25; Police Seek Public’s Help

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

20-Year-Old Kaylee Russell Reported Missing After Last Being Seen Near Highway 402

Authorities are asking Northern Colorado residents to help locate 20-year-old Kaylee Russell, who was last seen on November 30 around 6 p.m. near the Loveland/Johnstown Park-N-Ride at Highway 402 and I-25.

Kaylee, a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’6″ and approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, and brown slippers.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Kaylee is believed to have been driving a black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with a temporary Colorado license plate 7880903. The vehicle has a greeleynissan.com sticker on the rear windshield. Law enforcement reports they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone who may have seen Kaylee or her vehicle in the area is urged to contact 911 immediately or call the Evans Police Department at 970-350-9600.

Images and further details can be found through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s alert system at cbi.colorado.gov/alerts.

Find more Northern Colorado news at NorthFortyNews.com.