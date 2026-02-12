Weld County Bomb Threat Resolved Safely

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Deputies evacuate Longview community before determining no explosive device was present

Residents in a Longview-area manufactured home community were evacuated Wednesday morning after a reported bomb threat in unincorporated Weld County, but authorities say the situation has been safely resolved with no explosive device found.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:09 a.m. on Feb. 11 to the 11100 block of Yosemite in the Longview Manufactured Home Community near Longmont. A caller reported that a man was standing next to a shed, waiting for police, and allegedly claimed he had a bomb inside a backpack. The man then placed the backpack on the ground near a tree.

When deputies arrived, they detained the individual and immediately secured the area. Law enforcement evacuated nearby residents and established a safety perimeter while the Weld County Regional Bomb Squad conducted an investigation.

Authorities later determined the device inside the backpack was not an explosive. After concluding the scene investigation, deputies expressed concerns about the man’s mental health. He was placed on a mental health hold at a local hospital.

The scene has since been rendered safe, and officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information if charges or further updates are announced. For official updates, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at https://www.weldsheriff.com.

Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office