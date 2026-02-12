Wellington Trustees Tackle Power Shutoffs, Downtown Support

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Board reviews wildfire response, Main Street progress, construction relief plan, and 2026 utility rates

WELLINGTON — Wildfire preparedness, downtown economic resilience, and utility rate adjustments dominated discussion at the Wellington Board of Trustees meeting on February 10, as town leaders balanced immediate community concerns with long-term financial planning.

Xcel Energy Reviews January Wind Event

Hans Rodvik of Xcel Energy provided an update on the January 16 windstorm that prompted Public Safety Power Shutoffs across Northern Colorado. While Wellington was initially included in a potential shutoff zone, the town was removed from the final outage area before power was deenergized locally.

The original area of concern included roughly 20,000 customers across the region. Ultimately, about 9,000 customers in neighboring communities were impacted.

Xcel officials said the shutoffs were implemented under extreme wildfire risk conditions, defined by high wind speeds, low humidity, and dry fuel conditions occurring simultaneously. The company described the action as a “tool of last resort” designed to prevent ignition during dangerous weather events.

The presentation included a detailed after-action review. Xcel acknowledged that while communications were timely in many cases, inaccurate outage map estimates and inconsistent messaging created confusion. The company committed to improving restoration time accuracy, tenant notifications, and overall preparedness education ahead of future wildfire seasons.

Main Street Reports Strong Fourth Quarter

Caitlin Morris, Main Street and Events Coordinator, presented the Wellington Main Street Program’s fourth quarter 2025 report, highlighting strong community engagement and economic activity.

Quarter Four events drew an estimated 6,800 attendees, including roughly 3,000 participants at Trick or Treat Down Main Street. The program raised approximately $35,000 during the quarter and facilitated two downtown property sales or leases.

The holiday Shop Local campaign included a $2,000 investment in digital gift cards to encourage residents to keep spending local during the critical retail season. Wellington Lights programming expanded downtown décor and seasonal activities, reinforcing Main Street as a year-round destination.

Volunteer engagement remained a major strength, with nearly 900 volunteer hours recorded during the quarter and 3,850 hours contributed throughout 2025.

Looking ahead, the Main Street Program is preparing to support businesses during the upcoming Cleveland Avenue construction project, with plans that include expanded signage grants, communications efforts, and placemaking initiatives.

$35,000 Construction Support Plan Proposed

Town Administrator Patti Garcia and Deputy Town Administrator Kelly Houghteling outlined a proposed $35,000 Cleveland Avenue Business Support Program, previously set aside in the 2026 budget.

Construction is expected to temporarily impact storefront access, parking, visibility, and foot traffic for downtown businesses. The proposed support package includes:

$20,000 in direct business support through a gift card purchase and recirculation program

$3,000 for construction-related marketing efforts

$5,000 for events such as a construction concert series and monthly business meetings

$5,000 for signage and wayfinding improvements

$3,000 for downtown aesthetic enhancements, including murals and art installations

Town staff worked closely with the Cleveland Avenue Construction Committee, composed of downtown business owners, to shape the proposal.

Trustees welcomed feedback and will continue evaluating how best to protect downtown vitality during construction.

Utility Rate Adjustments Move Forward

Deputy Public Works Director Meagan Smith presented recommended 2026 utility rate changes based on the Town’s 2025 Utility Rate and Fee Study.

Key elements include:

Maintaining the existing residential water rate structure

An 18 percent wastewater revenue adjustment

A 25 percent increase in the stormwater drainage fee

Implementation of strength-based wastewater surcharges for commercial customers

Formal adoption is scheduled for February 24, following public comment and final review.

Advisory group discussions included concerns about cost-of-service recovery and the structure of base water charges, though trustees previously directed staff to maintain the current water rate framework for 2026.

Housing Grant and Budget Actions

Trustees also considered resolutions supporting a grant application to the Colorado Energy Office’s Local Impact Accelerator program to support housing affordability efforts, adjustments to fiscal year 2026 appropriations, and engagement of special legal counsel related to metropolitan district representation.

As Wellington prepares for wildfire season, construction impacts, and infrastructure investments, trustees emphasized resilience, transparency, and economic sustainability as guiding priorities for the year ahead.

